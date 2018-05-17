Teacher and Child Killed After School Bus Full of Kids Crashes Into Dump Truck in New Jersey

A dump truck collided with a school bus carrying fifth-grade students and teachers in New Jersey on Thursday morning, authorities confirmed.

The crash occurred around 10:20 a.m. local time along Route 80 near Mount Olive Township, New Jersey State Police Acting Superintendent Patrick Callahan and Morris County Prosecutor Fredric M. Knapp said in a joint press release.

Sources with knowledge of the situation told NBC 4 New York that at least two passengers are dead. Two law enforcement officials also confirmed the deaths to ABC News.

During a press conference on Thursday afternoon, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy confirmed the two fatalities included a teacher and a student. He added that some of the victims of the crash were listed in critical condition and undergoing surgery. The driver of the dump truck is alive and in a hospital.

“Everybody was injured,” Murphy said of the 43 other passengers on the bus.

#NJSP investigating serious MVA westbound on I-80 @ MP 25 in Mount Olive Twp, Morris County involving a school bus and dump truck. All lanes shut down. No further information available at this time. #Alert — NJSP – State Police (@NJSP) May 17, 2018

Neither state police nor the Paramus Police Department would provide further details to PEOPLE.

Murphy said schools in the area will be opened tomorrow, and crisis counselors will be on hand to talk to students.

Pictures from the scene posted to social media show the school bus tipped on its side with its front end and undercarriage torn to pieces and scattered along the highway.

“There’s an incredible emergency response from throughout Morris County and by State Police,” Mt. Olive Mayor Rob Greenbaum told NorthJersey.com following news of the tragic accident. “It’s a horrific scene.”

Atlantic Health System public information officer Anna Scalora told NorthJersey.com that Morristown Medical Center had accepted victims but could not comment on their condition.

“It’s still an active situation,” Scalora said.

According to ABC News, Paramus Police Chief Ken Ehrenberg confirmed that the bus was from East Brook Middle School.

East Brook Middle School told PEOPLE they had “no information” to share when reached for comment.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy confirmed on Twitter that he was on the scene at the middle school on Thursday afternoon.

Just arrived on scene at East Brook Middle School in Paramus – the local command center for the school bus crash earlier today on Route 80. Our hearts are broken by today’s tragedy. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) May 17, 2018

“Our hearts are broken by today’s tragedy,” Murphy said.

According to the joint release from state police and the prosecutor’s office, “The investigation into the circumstances surrounding this crash are ongoing.”

This is a developing story, please check back for more information.