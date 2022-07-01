“The annual USO T-shirt is such a meaningful tribute to the brave men and women who put their lives on the line for our country,” country star Craig Morgan wrote in a Facebook post

Scarlett Johansson, Jack Black and More Celebs Team Up to Support USO's Annual Campaign

Scarlett Johansson and Jack Black are among the numerous celebrities supporting a fundraising campaign for the United Service Organizations, better known as the USO.

The non-profit organization, which supports military service members, launched its 12th annual t-shirt fundraising campaign, where proceeds from sales of T-shirts sold between May 21 and July 4 benefit the organization.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Just as our Armed Forces stand together to protect our freedoms, we must join forces to recognize the selflessness and bravery of our service members," USO Chief Development and Marketing Officer, Brian Cowart, said in a statement to PEOPLE. "Wearing the 2022 USO T-Shirt is a way to let the military community know we have their back and that we are there for service members and their families during every step of their journey."

Other celebrities participating in the campaign include country star and Army veteran Craig Morgan, comedian Iliza Shlesinger, actor Leslie Jordan and soccer star Jane Campbell.

"The annual USO T-shirt is such a meaningful tribute to the brave men and women who put their lives on the line for our country," Morgan wrote in a Facebook post.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

The USO was founded in 1941 when six civilian organizations pooled their resources to entertain the troops during World War II. Bob Hope performances became a staple, and since then the organization has grown and evolved into an unwavering source of support for deployed service members.

According to the USO, more than 40 million Americans have been served by the USO in some fashion, from entertainment to care packages.