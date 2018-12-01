Sarah Palin Reveals That Her and Her Parents' Homes Suffered Destruction from Alaska Earthquake

Sarah Palin is counting her blessings after an earthquake rocked her home state on Friday.

The former governor of Alaska, 54, kept her followers in the loop after the 7.0 quake struck, confirming on social media that she and her family were fortunately safe, but said her home had experienced severe damage.

“[pray] for Alaska. Our family is intact – house is not…” she wrote on Twitter. “I imagine that’s the case for many, many others. So thankful to be safe; praying for our state following the earthquake.”

She later provided her followers with a shocking visual from the aftermath of the quake, showing off the devastating damage caused to her parents’ house.

“My parent’s home in Wasilla is usually in tip top shape,” she wrote alongside a Facebook video of the destroyed home’s interior. “Here it is this morning following the earthquake. The video doesn’t begin to show the scope.”

In the clip, where dozens of dishes are shattered on the kitchen floor and frames dangle from the walls in the living room, Palin can be heard saying, “Wow, this is yucky.”

A voice, likely to be Palin’s mother, responds back to her comment and says, “It’s better than having your house burn to ashes,” referencing the wildfires that recently burned through California.

Palin also shared the same video to her Instagram account, where she captioned the clip: “Helping my folks begin some cleanup.”

Meanwhile, Palin’s daughter Bristol — who was not in Alaska during the earthquake — shared her own message of support to her Instagram Stories.

“Just sick I’m not in Alaska to help my family and friends with the aftermath of the massive earthquake they had this morning,” Bristol, 28, wrote. “Sending all the prayers to everyone affected.”

She also reposted her mother’s video to her story and added a broken heart emoji at the bottom.

Powerful earthquakes rocked Alaska’s largest city on Friday morning, causing extensive damage to roads and buildings and briefly triggered a tsunami warning that left residents fleeing.

At 8:29 a.m. local time, a 7.0 earthquake hit the Anchorage area at a depth of 25 miles, the United States Geological Society reported, with a magnitude 5.8 aftershock occurring just six minutes later. More than 9,000 power outages were recorded throughout the region in the hours following the dual quakes.

Photographs and footage of the earthquakes and their aftermath quickly hit social media, and showed residents taking cover as buildings shook violently.

“It was absolutely terrifying,” Kristin Dossett, who lives in the city of Palmer, told CNN. “It shook like I have never felt anything shake before.”

She continued: “It just didn’t stop… It kept going and got louder and louder, and things just fell everywhere — everything off my dressers, off my bookcases, my kitchen cupboard. Just broken glass everywhere.”

Though the Alaska Regional and Providence Alaska Medical Center had been damaged, both facilities kept their emergency rooms open for residents, CNN reported.

The Dena’ina Civic and Convention Center in Anchorage had been turned into a shelter for people who could not immediately return home due to damaged roadways. One such picture documenting the damage showed a lone SUV along a completely collapsed section of the Minnesota Drive Expressway in Anchorage.

A tsunami warning was issued shortly after the earthquake struck but was later canceled. State officials advised residents to remain cautious in the face of continued aftershocks.