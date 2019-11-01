Sarah Michelle Gellar Runs Into Selma Blair After Evacuating Amid Getty Fire

Sarah Michelle Gellar found a silver lining in being evacuated from her California home amid the Getty Fire when she bumped into pal Selma Blair.

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress, 42, wrote on Instagram that she and her family with husband Freddie Prinze Jr. were among the many forced to evacuate early Monday morning shortly after the fire broke out.

“I left my house on Monday am at 3am when we were evacuated, with the clothes on my back (since been washed don’t worry) and my family,” she wrote. “I’m definitely scared and emotional, but then I get a surprise of @selmablair and now I can’t stop smiling.”

Gellar shared a photo with her longtime friend and Cruel Intentions costar Blair, 47, that featured the two women posing in casual clothing and sunglasses.

“These moments remind me to be grateful for all the blessings I have, and Selma you are certainly one of them,” she wrote. “Once again thank you to the @losangelesfiredepartment for all you do. We owe you so much.”

Blair commented on the photo, first leaving love for Gellar with a red heart emoji, then praising her for how she handled the scary situation.

“You are handling this time with such grace as you always do. Thank goodness we got to hug today. Needed that. And bless the #lafd for sure!!!!!” she wrote.

Gellar was back in her home by Halloween, just in time to dress as Back to the Future’s Marty McFly as part of a couples’ costume with Prinze, 43, who went as Doc Brown.

“And just in the nick of time… we got back into our house!! Thank you for all your thoughts and prayers – it worked,” she wrote on Friday, including a photo that featured daughter Charlotte Grace, 10, and son Rocky James, 7, posing in their own costumes.

The stars were among the many forced to evacuate because of Getty, alongside LeBron James, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Kate Beckinsale, Ryan Phillippe and others.

Getty was 66 percent contained after having burned through 745 acres as of Friday morning, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

All evacuation orders have been lifted, and while no civilians were injured, the blaze did torch 10 homes and damage 15, the department said. Four firefighters also suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The LAFD said the fire was determined to have started accidentally after a broken tree branch fell on a nearby powerline during high wind conditions. That branch sparked the powerline and ignited nearby brush.