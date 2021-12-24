Santa Claus Riding in New Jersey Parade Spots House Fire, Helps Crew with Rescue: 'Perfect Timing'

Santa Claus and his crew were riding through Pilesgrove, New Jersey, on Dec. 18 when they witnessed smoke coming from a three-story home

Santa Claus just proved he really is always watching.

While on a Christmas cheer tour around Pilesgrove, New Jersey, on Dec. 18, Santa Claus and his crew noticed smoke coming from a three-story single-family residence around 4:30 p.m. local time, the Reliance Fire Company reported on Facebook.

The volunteer fire company, with help from Santa, alerted the family inside the home, as they were unaware of the fire. According to Fire Chief Brian Facemyer, there was an adult female and five children inside of the home at the time, NJ.com reported.

"It appears it was some type of malfunction with the chimney they had a wood stove burning and the fire was in the wall alongside the chimney where the wood stove was," Facemyer told the outlet.

The fire company was able to "minimize the damage and extinguish the fire that was contained within the walls and floors of the home," according to the Facebook post.

Left: New Jersey house fire Right: New Jersey house fire

"Perfect timing," Facemyer said following the accident, according to NBC Philadelphia. "Right place, right time."

The fire chief added that as the home was located in a rural area, the family may not have received help as quickly if it wasn't for Santa's spotting.

Santa and his crew halted their ride after the fire and the tour was rescheduled for that Sunday.