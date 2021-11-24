The Norwegian Postal Service is celebrating the upcoming 50th anniversary of the decriminalization of homosexuality in Norway with their heartwarming holiday ad

Santa Claus Is Gay and Falls in Love with a Man Named Harry in Sweet Norwegian Christmas Ad

Posten, the Norwegian Postal Service, is celebrating the upcoming 50th anniversary of the decriminalization of homosexuality in Norway with a heartwarming holiday advertisement.

In the ad, titled "When Harry Met Santa," Saint Nick finds himself falling in love with a man whose home he visits each year.

The pair first meet accidentally while a shirtless Harry is grabbing a glass of water on Christmas Eve as Santa leaves presents in a nearby room. The two lock eyes briefly before Santa disappears up the chimney — and fireworks appear in the sky.

Harry anxiously awaits Santa's return each year following their initial meeting, and the pair's bond continues to deepen with each passing year, making their time apart increasingly difficult.

When Harry met Santa Credit: Posten/YouTube

After a particularly bittersweet goodbye one year, Harry confesses his love to Santa in a special letter addressed to The North Pole.

"Dear Santa, All I want for Christmas is you," he wrote, ending the note with a small heart.

When Harry met Santa Credit: Posten/YouTube

Then, while waiting for Santa the next year, Harry is surprised to find his presents are being delivered by Posten.

"Hey! Here are some packages addressed to you," the postal worker says in the ad, handing over the gifts before wishing Harry a Merry Christmas.

As he brings the packages inside, Harry is left speechless when he finds a smiling Santa waiting for him inside his living room.

"Well, I arraigned some help this year so I can be with you," Santa says, before the two share a kiss.

"In 2022, Norway marks 50 years of being able to love whoever we want," Posten writes at the end of the clip. "Merry Christmas and Happy New Year."

When Harry met Santa Credit: Posten/YouTube

The real-life husband of the actor who plays Harry in the ad also got in on the fun.

"That's my husband kissing Santa!" Mats Strandberg wrote on Twitter.

"It has been a dark year for everyone – A global pandemic, code red for our planet, refugee crisis and more," Posten's marketing director, Monica Solberg, told LGBTQ Nation in a statement. "Perhaps what we need this year is a warm and heartfelt love story? A celebration of the fact that we can love whomever we want in Norway, despite everything bad that happens around the world."