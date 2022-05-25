Sandals Adds Carbon Monoxide Detectors After 3 Americans Die in 'Isolated Incident' at Bahamas Resort: Company

"Despite initial speculation, Bahamian authorities have concluded the cause was an isolated incident in one standalone structure that housed two individual guest rooms," Sandals Resorts said

Sandals Resorts has issued a statement regarding the deaths of three Americans at a Sandals resort in the Bahamas, saying carbon monoxide detectors have been added to guest rooms in the wake of a report that claimed carbon monoxide poisoning was determined to be the cause of death.

"We remain devastated by the unimaginable event that occurred at Sandals Emerald Bay Resort earlier this month that resulted in the loss of three lives, including two members of our beloved travel advisor community, and the recovery of a fourth guest," Sandals Resorts said, referring to the deaths of Tennessee couple Michael and Robbie Phillips and Florida resident Vincent Chiarella in early May. "We wish to once again extend our deepest sympathies and our heartfelt condolences to the Phillips and Chiarella families."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

A fourth guest, Donnis Chiarella, survived and was airlifted to a Florida hospital.

"Despite initial speculation, Bahamian authorities have concluded the cause was an isolated incident in one standalone structure that housed two individual guest rooms and was in no way linked to the resort's air conditioning system, food and beverage service, landscaping services or foul play," the statement continued.

Robbie and Mike Phillips (L-R) Mike Phillips and Robbie Phillips | Credit: Robbie and Mike Phillips/Facebook

Sandals Resorts said they have since taken additional safety measures, which includes placing carbon monoxide detectors in all guest rooms at Sandals Emerald Bay.

"Ensuring the safety and wellbeing of our guests and team members is and will always be paramount. It is for this reason that we have taken additional measures such as engaging environmental safety experts for a comprehensive review of all systems across the resort," the company wrote.

"In addition, CO detectors have now been placed in all guest rooms at Sandals Emerald Bay and although not mandated in any Caribbean destination where we operate, detectors will be installed in all guest rooms throughout the portfolio," the statement continued. "Our entire team is keeping the families in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."

The statement, obtained by PEOPLE on Wednesday, was released two days after the Nassau Guardian first reported that the Sandals Emerald Bay guests died from carbon monoxide poisoning.

PEOPLE has not independently verified the report, and the Royal Bahamas Police Force, which has yet to issue an official statement about the cause of death for the three Americans, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment on Wednesday.

RELATED VIDEO: Missing Man Found Dead, Wife Hospitalized After Their RV Is Discovered in Remote Area of Nevada

Austin Chiarella, the son of Vincent, 64, and Donnis, 65, previously said he was "heartbroken" over his father's death.

"My dad was everything to me," he told ABC News of his late father.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

In a separate statement, Caroline Phillips Fortenberry said her parents — dad Michael, 68, and mom Robbie, 65 — will be dearly missed.

"Our hearts are grieving and broken but full of hope," she told CNN. "Our parents left a legacy of faith in Jesus and generously loved their family and friends."

Michael and Robbie, who were "happily married for 43 years," owned a Maryville travel agency together, according to their obituary.

"They took great care of their clients and enjoyed traveling the world together," the obituary stated.

Sandals Emerald Bay Resort Sandals Emerald Bay | Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Police previously said authorities were informed on the morning of May 6 that three bodies had been found in two separate villas.

"On their arrival at the scene they were directed to the first villa. On entering a bedroom, they found a caucasian male laying on the ground unresponsive," the Royal Bahamas Police Force said in a statement.

"The officers were then directed to the second villa, where they found a caucasian male slumped against the wall in a bathroom unresponsive. A caucasian female was also found in a bedroom on a bed. She too was unresponsive." they continued. "Both individuals showed signs of convulsion."

Police said that upon examination, none of the bodies showed signs of trauma.

At a press conference on May 9, Bahamas Police Commissioner Paul Rolle said that all of the Americans "had reported feeling ill" the night before they were found dead, and had been seen by medics, per CNN.