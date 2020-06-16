San Francisco Woman Apologizes After Calling Police on Homeowner Making Black Lives Matter Sign

Lisa Alexander and her husband, Robert Larkin, who are white, called the police on James Juanillo, who is Filipino and gay

A woman from San Francisco is apologizing after she called the police on a man stenciling a Black Lives Matter sign in chalk in front of his home.

The incident, which was recorded on video and shared to Twitter on June 12, showed Lisa Alexander, the CEO of a San Francisco-based skincare company, and her husband, Robert Larkin — who are white — confronting James Juanillo, who is Filipino and gay.

In the video, the couple asked Juanillo if he was "defacing private property" after he finished writing Black Lives Matter in check outside of his home.

After Alexander claimed that the residence wasn't Juanillo's because "they know the person who does live here," he encouraged the couple to call the police if they felt unsafe, which they did.

Juanillo told CBS San Francisco that he knows many of the police officers in the area and they did not even get out of their car when checking out Alexander's 911 call shortly after the video was taken.

"This isn't the first time I've experienced fear or even loathing that just kind of creeps out," Juanillo said.

The incident triggered a wave of outrage on social media, resulting in Alexander issuing a public apology on Sunday.

"I want to apologize directly to Mr. Juanillo," Alexander told CBS San Francisco. "There are not enough words to describe how truly sorry I am for being disrespectful to him last Tuesday when I made the decision to question him about what he was doing in front of his home," she wrote. "I should have minded my own business. The last 48 hours has taught me that my actions were those of someone who is not aware of the damage caused by being ignorant and naive to racial inequalities."

"When I watch the video I am shocked and sad that I behaved the way I did," she continued. "It was disrespectful to Mr. Juanillo and I am deeply sorry for that. I did not realize at the time that my actions were racist and have learned a painful lesson. I am taking a hard look at the meaning behind white privilege and am committed to growing from this experience."

Alexander also agreed to sit down with Juanillo so she could "apologize in person and share a dialogue where I can continue to learn and grow and be a better person."

On Monday, Raymond James, an investment banking company, announced on Twitter that an associate had been fired for his involvement in a confrontation. Raymond James later confirmed to CBS San Francisco that the man was Alexander’s husband.

"Raymond James has zero tolerance for racism and discrimination of any kind,” the company said in a statement. “An inclusive workplace is fundamental to our culture, one in which people are free to bring their whole selves to their careers, and we expect our associates to conduct themselves appropriately inside and outside the workplace."

"After an investigation into the circumstances of a video alleging racism by one of our associates, we have concluded that the actions of he and his partner were inconsistent with our values, and the associate is no longer employed by Raymond James,” the statement concluded.

Meanwhile, Alexander's company, LaFace Skincare, has taken its website and social media accounts offline.

Birchbox, a makeup and skincare distribution service, posted a statement on its official Instagram page saying it's "officially cut ties with LaFace and condemns the actions of Alexander, according to CBS San Francisco.