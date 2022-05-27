San Francisco School District Removes the Word 'Chief' from Job Titles Due to 'Concerns'

"Given that Native American members of our community have expressed concerns over the use of the title, we are no longer going to use it," a spokesperson for the SFUSD said

The San Francisco Unified School District (SFUSD) is removing the word "chief" from its job titles after the Native American community "expressed concerns" over the term.

The California district, which employs 10,000 staffers, announced the upcoming change Wednesday, spokesperson Gentle Blythe told the San Francisco Chronicle.

"While there are many opinions on the matter, our leadership team agreed that, given that Native American members of our community have expressed concerns over the use of the title, we are no longer going to use it," Blythe said via email, per the publication, adding that the removal of the term does not "diminish" the positions.

"By changing how we refer to our division heads we are in no way diminishing the indispensable contributions of our district central service leaders," Blythe said.

Administrators have not settled on a new word yet, the publication reported.

Based on the school district's website, there are currently 13 employees in the "Division Chiefs" department with the term "chief" in their titles.

Earlier this year, the Washington Football Team rebranded as the Commanders nearly two years after dropping its "Redskins" moniker. In July 2020, the club announced it was dropping "Redskins" after facing years of criticism for using the term, which has been used as a racial slur against Native Americans.

Washington retired the name before officially settling on a new one, and the club had been known as the Washington Football Team over the last two seasons. Their helmets and uniforms kept the team's original burgundy and gold color scheme but did not include the former name and logo featuring the face of a Native American.

Team president Jason Wright said in February that the new name "has the weight and meaning befitting of a 90-year-old franchise."