San Francisco Police Officer on Leave After Missing Deadline to Be Vaccinated Dies of COVID: Report
Officer Jack Nyce tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 2, his wife said
Jack Nyce, a "widely respected" officer with the San Francisco Police Department, died of COVID-19 after he allegedly missed a deadline to be vaccinated against the disease.
Nyce, 46, died on Saturday after testing positive for COVID last Tuesday, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. The newspaper reported that police Lt. Tracy McCray said Nyce missed the city's deadline to receive a vaccine and was placed on a 30-day administrative leave.
"It is with great sadness that I write to inform you that Officer Jack Nyce passed away on Saturday," Chief Bill Scott said in a statement sent to PEOPLE. "A widely respected colleague most recently assigned to Park Station, Jack served our City and our department honorably and well for more than 17 years, in roles that included a variety of assignments."
"I will share more information about plans for his remembrance as they become available," Scott continued. "In the interim, please keep Jack, his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."
When reached by PEOPLE, the department declined to comment on Nyce's cause of death.
"He loved being a cop," his wife, Melissa Nyce, told the Chronicle.
Melissa told the newspaper that her husband's symptoms became severe on Saturday. He was transported by ambulance to a local hospital and died later that day, with Melissa by his side.
According to the Associated Press, as of the Nov. 1 deadline, 70 officers and civilian employees had been placed on leave for not being vaccinated. Those who still have not been vaccinated by Nov. 13, will be placed on unpaid administrative leave until further notice.
According to the Officer Down Memorial Page, COVID-19 is the number one killer of law enforcement officers in 2021 so far.
The page reports 269 officer deaths due to COVID-19 in 2021, with the second leading cause of death listed as gunfire with 54 deaths.
