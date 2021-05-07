Steven Brantley, 51, was set to marry his fianceé Jenny on Saturday when he died after going into cardiac arrest

San Francisco Firefighter Dies on the Day He Was Supposed to Get Married: ‘Tragic and Unexpected’

The family of a San Francisco firefighter expected to celebrate his wedding day this past weekend — but will instead be forced to plan his funeral.

Steven Brantley, a firefighter with the San Francisco Fire Department, died on Saturday, the same day he was set to wed his fiancée Jenny, according to a GoFundMe page arranged for his family.

The page, which was organized by SFFD Station 10, said Brantley, 51, collapsed in his home early in the morning and went into cardiac arrest.

"A day that should have ended with him newly married, instead found his family having to take on the emotional task of saying goodbye," San Francisco Firefighters Local 798 wrote in a Facebook post.

Brantley, a father of six, was an Army veteran who joined the SFFD as a paramedic in 2008, according to the GoFundMe.

He worked on the Station 49 ambulance for several years before becoming a firefighter in 2011, and spent most of the past decade as a member of Station 10. He was also working at the San Francisco International Airport at the time of his death, the Facebook post said.

"Please help by supporting his family, as they try and cope with the tragic and unexpected loss of Steven," the GoFundMe read.

Brantley's death was the latest tragedy to strike the SFFD in the past few months, according to the Facebook post.