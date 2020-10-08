'Loved and Respected' San Francisco Firefighter, 42, Dies After Accident During Training Drill

Jason Cortez had been a "valued member" of the San Francisco Fire Department since June 2007, his colleagues said

A San Francisco community is in mourning after a "beloved" firefighter died during a training drill this week, according to the local fire department.

In a post on their Instagram, the San Francisco Fire Department announced that firefighter and paramedic Jason Cortez died Wednesday following the accident at the Division of Training.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The fatal incident occurred around 10 a.m. local time while Cortez, 42, was performing a company training drill, the SFFD said.

According to officials, the firefighter was injured in the accident and received immediate care from paramedics before getting rushed to San Francisco General Hospital Trauma Center.

Despite the "valiant efforts" of emergency room staff, they were unable to revive Cortez and the SFFD said he was pronounced dead just before 11 a.m.

"Our hearts go out to his family and loved ones, especially his wife and two young children," the SFFD wrote in their Instagram post, alongside a photo of Cortez and his badge. "Thank you for your continued support as we mourn the loss of our beloved brother, FF/PM Jason Cortez. Rest in Peace brother."

Cortez first joined the SFFD in June 2007, and was considered a "valued member" of the department, according to the post.

"He worked as an EMT and Paramedic on ambulances out of Station 49," the SFFD wrote. "He then moved to suppression in 2015 and has been a dedicated member of Station 3 for 2 years. Jason worked in a variety of assignments and was loved and respected by his colleagues."

Fire officials said the fatal incident is currently being investigated by their department, as well as the San Francisco Police Department and California's Division of Occupational Safety and Health (CAL-OSHA).

In the meantime, the SFFD requested "that you respect Jason, his family, and our Department as we determine the factual causes that lead to this tragedy."

The fire department also announced that they would be flying their flags at half-staff until further notice "as a mark of respect" for their fallen colleague.

RELATED VIDEO: FDNY Firefighter Killed After Blaze Breaks out on Set of Edward Norton Film

Following Cortez's death on Wednesday, a procession from the hospital to the medical examiner's office was held through the streets of San Francisco, according to ABC affiliate KGO-TV.

Fire officials also paid tribute to Cortez during a press conference, where they highlighted his work ethic and values, the outlet reported.

"He has worked at Station 3, Engine 3, which is the busiest fire engine in the country," SFFD Fire Chief Jeanine Nicholson said during the conference, according to KGO. "So that should tell you something about him."

"He was a go-getter. He cared about people, he loved his job. He loved the people he worked with, and he loved his family," she continued of the 13-year department veteran. "Always a straight-up guy, hardworking, kind. If I could clone him, I would. He's a wonderful human being."