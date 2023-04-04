San Francisco 'Drag Legend' Heklina Found Dead in London by Costar: 'Real-Life Nightmare'

Beloved San Francisco drag performer Heklina has died.

Heklina, also known as Stefan Grygelko, was found dead on Monday morning by Peaches Christ, a friend and fellow drag performer who was in London for a run of "Mommie Queerest," a musical parody of the classic 1981 film Mommie Dearest, which the pair have performed in numerous cities over the years.

"I am shocked and horrified to bring this news to you. I am living in a real-life nightmare so forgive me if I don't have all the answers just now," Peaches Christ wrote in a statement on Facebook.

"This morning, in London, England I went to collect my dear friend Heklina, who is costarring with me in a Mommie Queerest show here, and found her dead. I do not know the cause of death yet," the performer wrote. "I know this is shocking news and I am beyond stunned, but I wanted to let folks know what has happened. Heklina is not just my best friend, but a beloved icon of our community. I am a mess."

News of Heklina's death was confirmed by the Soho Theater, where the drag parody was slated to have a two-week run, per Variety.

"Soho Theatre, @HOME_mcr and Tim Whitehead are in shock and incredibly saddened with news of Heklina's passing," the venue wrote on social media. "Our thoughts are with Peaches, Mommie Queerest company, Heklina's family, friends + their wider community."

No official cause of death has been released and additional information is not currently known.

Heklina, born in Minneapolis, drew inspiration for her drag name from Hekla, one of the most active volcanoes in Iceland, where she lived for several years, according to SF Gate.

In 1996, Heklina, then 28, began hosting a long-running weekly series known now as "Mother," at the Stud, which became one of the most popular drag shows on the West Coast, per the outlet.

"When I moved to San Francisco, I fell in love with the punk style of some of the drag queens," Heklina told the Bay Area Reporter in 2008, according to SFGate. "I never sat down and said, 'I want to be a drag queen and run a nightclub.' When it happened and took off, it was kind of like I was meant to do this."

In 2014, Heklina was part of a group that relaunched Oasis, a nightclub and theater in San Francisco, per CBS outlet KPIX-TV.

Additionally, the drag performer regularly appeared at events throughout the city and starred in productions of the city's drag show "Golden Girls Live," Variety reported.

Oasis, the drag venue Heklina helped re-open, released their own statement following news of her death.

"We are shocked and devastated," they wrote, sharing that the club would be open on Monday "for drinks, stories, and community."

In honor of Heklina, the Castro Theatre honored the drag performer on their marquee, writing, "Rest in power Heklina! 1968-2023."

"Forever a pillar of our community, the legendary club wrote on social media.

Heklina's death was mourned by many, from local politicians to members of the drag community.

"So shocking and sad to hear about the loss of Heklinka, a drag legend, brilliant performer and trailblazing community icon," wrote San Francisco Supervisor Matt Haney. "My condolences and love goes out to all of Heklinka's friends, family, and loved ones, and the entire LGBTQ and drag communities."

State Sen. Scott Wiener called the performer "the soul of San Francisco," adding that "it's hard to imagine the city without her."

Heklina in 2006. Lea Suzuki/San Francisco Chronicle via AP

"I first saw Heklina perform when I was a young gay man in the 1990s, new to San Francisco. Over the years, I got to know her and helped her find a space for Oasis. I've rarely worked with someone as fierce, creative, and dedicated," Wiener wrote in a statement. "Heklina created events and community spaces that spun glitter and giant wigs and raucous jokes into a feeling of home."

"Heklina was also a staunch defender of drag — which is under extreme attack right now — and created opportunities for young drag queens to find their space," added the politician. "While we grieve, we must honor her memory by remembering the joy she brought us and the importance of the art form to which she dedicated her life."

Iconic New York drag performer also Lady Bunny paid tribute to Heklina, calling her a "drag legend."

Added RuPaul's Drag Race alum Shea Couleé, "Heklina was so incredibly kind and warm."

"Such an incredible supporter of fellow queens, and she made me feel like family anytime I came to Oasis," wrote the performer. "My deepest condolences."