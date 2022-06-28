A spokesperson for U. S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement confirmed the news to PEOPLE

Death Toll of San Antonio Tractor-Trailer Tragedy Rises to 50, 3 Suspects Are in Custody: ICE

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Eric Gay/AP/Shutterstock (13008136a) Body bags lie at the scene where a tractor trailer with multiple dead bodies was discovered, in San Antonio Migrant Deaths, San Antonio, United States - 27 Jun 2022

The death toll of the tractor-trailer tragedy in San Antonio, Texas has risen.

As of Tuesday morning, the total number of deceased persons is 50, a spokesperson for U. S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) tells PEOPLE. The rep added that Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) has also detained three people believed to be in connection with a smuggling conspiracy.

Government officials from Mexico were the first to report the latest numbers. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador shared the news Tuesday, saying that he wanted to "offer my condolences to the relatives of this catastrophe," Reuters reported.

In another message, Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard shared the various nationalities of some of the victims, discovered inside the 18-wheeler truck on a day where temperatures spiked at 103 degrees.

"I update Texas information provided by US authorities. 50 deceased. 22 Mexicans. 7 Guatemalans. 2 Hondurans," Ebrard tweeted Tuesday. "The others are yet to be identified. We are in mourning [sic]. Huge tragedy. Mexico joins investigations in the US, coordinated with DHS."

Local and U.S. authorities revealed Monday that the trailer of the 18-wheeler also had no working water supply or air conditioning.

Local officials were first alerted to the presence of the trailer around 6 pm Monday, Police Chief Bill McManus told reporters Monday night, reported CNN.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Fire Chief Charles Hood stated that 16 survivors of the tragedy (12 adults and four children) had been "hot to the touch" when discovered and "suffering from heat stroke, heat exhaustion".

All 16 were subsequently transferred to hospital, with two people admitted to University Hospital and at least five brought to Baptist Medical Center, PEOPLE confirmed Monday.

"We're not supposed to open up a truck and see stacks of bodies in there," Chief Hood continued, Monday. "None of us come to work imagining that."

He added the fire department was called to the scene over reports of a dead individual. Upon arrival, they found the trailer with one body outside and multiple bodies inside.

Chris Magnus, commissioner of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), told reporters during the same news conference that he was "horrified" by the incident.

"This speaks to the desperation of migrants who would put their lives in the hands of callous human smugglers who show no regard for human life," he added.

On Monday, an ICE spokesperson told PEOPLE, "On June 27, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) responded to a call from San Antonio Police Department (SAPD) in reference to an alleged human smuggling event involving a tractor trailer on Quintana Road near Cassin Road. Upon arrival in the scene, HSI confirmed more than 40 deceased individuals."

They added, "HSI continues its enforcement efforts to ensure the safety and well-being of our communities. We will continue to address the serious public safety threat posed by human smuggling organizations and their reckless disregard for the health and safety of those smuggled. To report suspicious activity, we encourage people to call the HSI Tip Line at 1-866-DHS-2ICE. All calls are kept confidential."

The San Antonio Fire Department confirmed to PEOPLE that this is "an active and ongoing incident" with the investigation being led by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).