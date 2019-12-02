3 Dead After Single-Engine Plane Makes Emergency Crash Landing in San Antonio

A small, single-engine plane en route to Boerne, Texas, crashed down in front of a commercial building in San Antonio on Sunday night, killing all three people on board in the process.

San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood told press outlets from the scene that the Piper PA-24 Cherokee plane — which was flying from Sugar Land — was attempting to make an emergency landing at San Antonio International Airport when it plummeted to the street about a mile away, according to video shared by Live Storms Media.

Prior to the crash, the pilot had called in an alert to airport officials saying the aircraft was “experiencing engine problems,” Hood said. Emergency units were on the way to the runway when the plane went down, around 6:30 p.m. local time.

The names of the deceased were not released, but according to Hood, two adult males and one adult female died.

Photos and video from the crash, obtained by local ABC officiate KSAT 12, showed the aircraft seemingly bent in half.

“As tragic as it is, it could’ve been much worse,” Hood said at the press conference, noting the plane’s proximity to the residential area.

“It’s amazing where it fell,” Hood explained. “This plane landed or crashed basically in the street. There is no evidence of it trying to land — it did not hit any structures, didn’t hit any trees … We did a search about 20 blocks in each direction to make sure that there were no debris pieces that had fallen off of the plane en route; to make sure there were no houses that had damage. We reported no damage.”

“As I mentioned, this is a tragedy, but this plane could have easily landed on an apartment complex or on [the highway], so we’re very fortunate about that,” Hood added.

Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration will be looking into what caused the crash.