Samasource Founder Leila Janah, Who Worked to End Poverty, Has Died at the Age of 37

Leila Janah, an American businesswoman who worked to end poverty in underserved countries, has died. She was 37.

Janah’s company Samasource — a nonprofit organization that employs low-income workers in developing countries to do tech work, including the testing of artificial intelligence products — confirmed her death on January 24.

She died of complications from Epithelioid Sarcoma, a rare soft tissue cancer.

“We are deeply saddened to announce that Leila Janah, Samasource Founder and CEO, passed away last night due to complications from Epithelioid Sarcoma,” the statement, shared on Instagram and accompanied by a photo of Janah smiling in a field of grass, read.

“Her commitment to creating a better world was unparalleled and the ripple effects of her work will be felt for generations. We will miss her every day.”

Samasource shared a lengthier statement on the company’s website, elaborating on the impact Janah made in her field.

“Leila spearheaded a global impact sourcing movement and was a champion for environmental sustainability and ending global poverty,” the statement read.

In addition to founding Samasource, Janah was also the CEO of LXMI, a fair-trade, organic skincare company and Samaschool, a non-profit focused on providing digital skills training for online-based jobs that pay a living wage.

Born in New York, but raised in Los Angeles, Janah founded Samasource in Kenya in 2008 with the belief that “Talent is equally distributed, but opportunity is not.”

The company has since grown to employ over 50,000 people in Kenya, Uganda and India.

Before founding Samasource, Janah was a Visiting Scholar with the Stanford Program on Global Justice and Australian National University’s Center for Applied Philosophy and Public Ethics, according to the company’s website.

She was also a Young Global Leader of the World Economic Forum, a recipient of the inaugural Club de Madrid Young Leadership Award and the youngest person to win a Heinz Award in 2014.

The Heinz Awards recognizes “outstanding” individuals for their innovative contributions in: Arts and Humanities; Environment; Human Condition; Public Policy; and Technology, the Economy and Employment.

Promising to keep her legacy and vision alive, Janah’s longtime business partner and friend Wendy Gonzalez has been named interim CEO of Samasource.

Janah first announced her diagnosis in April 2019.

“This was a challenging diagnosis for me to handle. @Tassilo_F and I were jin the midst of planning a wedding. I have been forced to take a break from kitesurfing, freediving, and the immersive experiences in nature that bring me so much joy. Being held back by surgery and recovering at home feels like a prison sentence,” she wrote on the Samasource Instagram.

“But then I remembered that every healthy moment is a gift, and that I’ve had more than my share of these to date. No one is immune to illness,” she added.

Janah is survived by her husband Tassilo Festetics and her stepdaughter, according to the company’s website.