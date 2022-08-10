Twins in 'Quaternary Marriage' Introduce Sons to 'Utopia for Twins,' Where Kids' Parents Met and Married

The 2022 Twins Day Festival felt like a "huge homecoming," Briana and Brittany Salyers — the "twins who married twins" — tell PEOPLE.

"Tons of twins came up to us and said they saw the article in PEOPLE and loved it. It was a lot of fun," adds Briana, 35, referring to the family's Real-Life Love profile about their "quaternary marriage" with their husbands, fellow identical twins Josh and Jeremy, 38.

Held in Twinsburg, Ohio last weekend, the three-day event — known as the world's largest festival of twins — is a "once-in-a-year chance" for the family to connect with 2,000-plus sets of twins from around the globe, says Brittany.

But the highlight was introducing their sons — Jett, 21 months (born to Brittany and Josh) and Jax, 17 months (born to Briana and Jeremy) — to the place that made their family possible. Back in 2017, Brittany and Briana randomly met Josh and Jeremy at the festival and immediately hit it off. A year later, the pairs returned and married in a joint ceremony.

Experiencing the festival energy for the first time, the boys "were so cute," says Briana. "They were looking around and laughing, and then Jett for the first time said the word 'twins.'"

Jett and Jax are cousins and genetic siblings known as "quaternary twins," but they're being raised as brothers. It's a family dynamic that made the twins a hub for advice at the festival.

"Oh, my gosh, we had twins pulling us aside all the time, saying that we got the dream and they have the same goal," says Brittany, "and that it would be amazing if they also married twins."

"We just love hearing twin romance stories," adds Briana, who recalls meeting one set from Sweden and another from Germany. "They want to marry twins. It's just so much fun. And we hope it happens for everyone who wants it."

Festival entertainment included bowling, dancing, outdoor booths and shops. One of the best parts of the weekend, they say, was the Double Take Parade.

Keeping with the theme "Welcome 2 the Jungle," Brittany and Briana wore colorful ensembles featuring elaborate head pieces made of leaves and flowers. While their husbands looked straight out of a safari movie in their explorer costumes, the boys rocked matching shorts and button-down shirts with an elephant pattern.

"People from the community come over to see this fascinating experience of basically clones walking around," says Brittany.

Before the family drove home to their shared Virginia manor on Sunday, they found it challenging to say goodbye to the Twins Day Festival, which they hadn't been able to attend for three years.

"All twins and multiples, we feel heartbreak when we leave a festival, because it's this utopia for twins," says Brittany.

"And then to leave the extended twin family, it is heartbreaking," she adds. "You just have to start looking forward to next year."

