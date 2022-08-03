01 of 11 Josh, Jett, Brittany, Briana, Jax and Jeremy Salyers often wear matching outfits. Kaytlin Lane Photography On a recent summer evening, identical twin sisters Brittany and Briana Deane Salyers had a realization as they drove up the road leading to the Virginia manor they share with their identical twin husbands and two young sons: "We did it!" Approaching the father-son pairs waiting for them on the porch, Brittany and Briana "held hands for a second," Briana tells PEOPLE. "We were like, 'Oh my gosh, our dream has come true. How lucky we are that we get to live it.'"

02 of 11 The Salyers family (from left: Briana, Jax, Jeremy, Josh, Brittany and Jett) spends time in their garden, which helps fuel their mostly plant-based diet. Kaytlin Lane Photography Brittany and Briana, 35, first met Josh and Jeremy Salyers, now 38, at the 2017 Twins Day Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, where they returned a year later to marry in a joint ceremony. They went on to welcome sons Jett (born to Brittany and Josh, who announced the birth in January 2021) and Jax (born to Briana and Jeremy four months later). The children are cousins but also genetic siblings known as "quaternary twins."

03 of 11 The Salyers twins and their kids share a kitchen at home. Kaytlin Lane Photography "We do everything as a family, we're really inseparable," says Briana. "It's like this magical existence."

04 of 11 Josh, Brittany, Briana and Jeremy Salyers smile wide in front of their manor's large doors. Kaytlin Lane Photography Early in 2021, the couples bought a mansion near picturesque Smith Mountain Lake in central Virginia, named the expansive country estate Smith Mountain Manor and transformed it into a wedding venue. The grounds include a pool, vegetable gardens and acres of lawns. Inside, Josh and Jeremy built a nursery for Jett, 21 months, and Jax, 17 months, who are being raised as brothers.

05 of 11 The Salyers pairs (from left: Josh and Brittany; Brianna and Jeremy) often have separate date nights at their pool. Kaytlin Lane Photography The family is now setting a modern-day example in their living quarters in the mansion, where they share all the rooms — with one exception. "Each couple has their own bedroom," says Briana. "We do like to make that clear because we get a lot of weird creepers."

06 of 11 Briana and Brittany Salyers recently realized, ''Oh my gosh, our dream has come true," Briana tells PEOPLE. Kaytlin Lane Photography The foursome was featured in season 1 of TLC's Extreme Sisters and recently agreed to a new TV project, which, as of publication, is still being finalized. By opening up about their lives, they hope to shine a light on the blessings of family. "Identical twins, in particular, come into this world never knowing what it was like to be alone," says Briana. "Our more natural state is the togetherness, and that helps us."

07 of 11 KAYTLIN LANE PHOTOGRAPHY The two dads, who primarily run the Smith Mountain Manor weddings, take over parenting duties when Brittany and Briana, both attorneys, head off to work at the same law firm four days a week. Once the four adults are home, they all take part in raising the boys, as well as grocery shopping and cooking their shared, primarily plant-based meals.

08 of 11 KAYTLIN LANE PHOTOGRAPHY The ladies remember spotting the Josh and Jeremy from afar in 2017 and then meeting them by chance on the last day. Sparks immediately flew, with Jeremy and Briana hitting it off while Brittany and Josh chatted away. "My reaction was like, 'Oh my gosh, we feel so drawn to them — I hope they feel like that about us too,'" says Brittany. "We found out later that they went home after meeting us and they told their mom that they were going to marry us."

09 of 11 KAYTLIN LANE PHOTOGRAPHY Josh and Jeremy made frequent seven-hour car trips from their home in Tennessee to see Briana and Brittany in Virginia, and within months, the brothers made a surprise joint proposal at Twin Lakes, Virginia.

10 of 11 KAYTLIN LANE PHOTOGRAPHY Since purchasing the property in February 2021, Josh and Jeremy have been busy working on renovations, while the attorney sisters have a creative side project: jointly writing a historical novel involving, of course, identical twins. The book is due in December.