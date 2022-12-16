Sailors Lost at Sea Say They Endured 40-Ft. Waves, Survived on Water-Soaked Beans Before Rescue

The men and their pet dog were rescued Tuesday after a tanker spotted them off the coast of Delaware, the U.S. Coast Guard previously said

By
Published on December 16, 2022 02:28 PM
Sailors Lost at Sea Say They Endured 40-Ft. Waves and Survived on Water-Soaked Beans
Photo: Petty Officer 3rd Class John Hightower

Two men who survived being stranded at sea say they battled monster waves, dehydration and more after a storm blew them off course.

Kevin Hyde, 64, Joe Ditomasso, 76, and their pet dog were rescued Tuesday after a tanker spotted them more than 200 miles off the coast of Delaware, the U.S. Coast Guard previously said.

The sailors — who were traveling from Cape May, N.J., to Marathon, Fla. — arrived in New York City on Wednesday aboard the ship that saved them, reported ABC affiliate WABC-TV.

At a press conference later that evening, Hyde applauded the tanker's crew for their "diligence" during the rescue.

"It was amazing," Hyde said, according to CBS News. "It's like finding a needle in a haystack in this situation."

The sailors and their dog began their journey on Nov. 27, according to the Associated Press. But the sailors ran into trouble after a brief stop in North Carolina on Dec. 3.

Hyde said their boat, the Atrevida II, was blown off course after they ran into inclement weather, according to WABC-TV and the Associated Press. The Atrevida II lost power and fuel as a result of the storm, leaving them stranded in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

The sailors were forced to cut off the mast of their boat after it broke, which allowed the vessel to better weather the waves — some of which were 40-feet high — per the reports.

"I never heard a wind so bad," Ditomasso said. "It sounded like the devil was out there."

Sailors Lost at Sea Say They Endured 40-Ft. Waves and Survived on Water-Soaked Beans
Petty Officer 3rd Class John Hightower

The sailors had no drinking water during their last two days on the boat, and survived off of beans and the water they were soaking in, according to CBS News and the AP.

When they finally crossed paths with the tanker, Hyde said the pair were just "hanging out in the boat," according to CBS News.

"We didn't receive any distress signal nothing," Silver Muna Captain Neerah Chaudhary said, per WABC-TV.

Fortunately, Chaudhary said the ship's second officer "noticed there was something" in the ocean, prompting the crew to investigate, the outlet reported. They later discovered the Atrevida II and the individuals on board.

Hyde and Ditomasso were evaluated by the Coast Guard before they were reunited with loved ones on Wednesday, according to CBS News.

The Coast Guard shared photos on Twitter of the sailors returning to shore for the first time in nearly two weeks.

"This is an excellent example of the maritime community's combined efforts to ensure safety of life at sea," Daniel Schrader, a Coast Guard spokesman said in a statement, per CBS News.

Related Articles
Sailboat Traveling from N.J. to Florida Is Missing
2 Men and Dog Found Safe on a Missing Sailboat After Being Stranded at Sea, Coast Guard Says
3 Stowaways Hospitalized After 11-Day Trip from Nigeria to Canary Islands on Ship’s Rudder
Photo Shows Stowaways Sitting Just Above Water on Ship's Rudder After Perilous 11-Day Journey at Sea
James Michael Grimes
Dad Who Fell Overboard on Cruise Says Thinking About Daughter, 9, While Treading Water for 18 Hours Saved Him
Carnival Valor
Rescuer Says Cruise Passenger Pulled from Water After 15 Hours Had '30 Seconds to a Minute' to Live
James Michael Grimes
Passenger Who Fell Off Cruise Ship Was 'Dead Set' on Surviving 20-Hour Ordeal: 'My Worst Fear Is Drowning'
Carnival Valor
Man Who Fell Off Carnival Ship Could Have Been in Water for 15 Hours: 'Thanksgiving Miracle'
coast guard saves 3 men in south carolina
U.S. Coast Guard Saves 3 Men 'Clinging' to Hull of Capsized Boat Off South Carolina Coast
Boat Rescue Survivors Recall Harrowing Experience
Boaters Whose Ship Sank in Shark-Infested Waters Have Emotional Reunion with Coast Guard Rescuers
3 People Fending Off Sharks Rescued ‘Just in the Nick of Time’ in Gulf of Mexico After Fishing Boat Sinks
3 People Fending Off Sharks Rescued 'Just in the Nick of Time' in Gulf of Mexico After Boat Sinks
Boy Scout Group Rescued
Boy Scout Group, Including 16 Kids, Rescued After Being Stranded for 3 Days in New Mexico Forest
Phong Le
Friends Survive Their Boat Sinking and Shark Attack — How 'Split Second' of Phone Service Led to Rescue
French sailor Laurent Camprubi (R) pose with Chief of Maritime Rescue Finisterre, Manuel Capeans (R) next to the overturned sailboat moored at Oza's port in La Coruna, Galicia, nortwest Spain, 03 August 2022. Camprubi spend sixteen hours in his overturned sailboat until he was rescued by Spanish Salvamento Maritimo on 01 August 2022. A French sailor is rescued after being sixteen hours in his overturned sailboat in La Coruna, A Coruna, Spain - 03 Aug 2022
Sailor Survives 16 Hours Trapped Under Capsized Boat in the Atlantic Ocean Before Being Rescued
Rescue Helicopter Leaves Behind Man Who Was Lost in Colo. Wilderness and Waving: ‘He’s Saying Hi’
Rescue Helicopter Leaves Behind Waving Man Who Was Lost in Colo. Wilderness: 'He's Saying Hi,' Pilot Thought
In this image released by Hong Kong Government Flying Service, a helicopter with rescue crew members approaches a sinking ship in the South China Sea, 300 kilometers (186 miles) south of Hong Kong on July 2, 2022, as Typhoon Chaba was moving in the area. A fourth crew member has been rescued Monday, July 4, 2022 after the typhoon sunk the engineering vessel earlier this week, according to a Chinese state broadcaster.
At Least 12 Dead and Over a Dozen Missing After Typhoon Sinks Ship in Hong Kong
Major investigation underway into Kaikōura boating tragedy
​​5 Dead After Boat Capsizes in New Zealand Following Possible Collision with Whale: Reports 
Major investigation underway into Kaikōura boating tragedy
​​5 Dead After Boat Capsizes in New Zealand Following Possible Collision with Whale: Reports 