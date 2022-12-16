Sailors Lost at Sea Say They Endured 40-Ft. Waves, Survived on Water-Soaked Beans Before Rescue

Two men who survived being stranded at sea say they battled monster waves, dehydration and more after a storm blew them off course.

Kevin Hyde, 64, Joe Ditomasso, 76, and their pet dog were rescued Tuesday after a tanker spotted them more than 200 miles off the coast of Delaware, the U.S. Coast Guard previously said.

The sailors — who were traveling from Cape May, N.J., to Marathon, Fla. — arrived in New York City on Wednesday aboard the ship that saved them, reported ABC affiliate WABC-TV.

At a press conference later that evening, Hyde applauded the tanker's crew for their "diligence" during the rescue.

"It was amazing," Hyde said, according to CBS News. "It's like finding a needle in a haystack in this situation."

The sailors and their dog began their journey on Nov. 27, according to the Associated Press. But the sailors ran into trouble after a brief stop in North Carolina on Dec. 3.

Hyde said their boat, the Atrevida II, was blown off course after they ran into inclement weather, according to WABC-TV and the Associated Press. The Atrevida II lost power and fuel as a result of the storm, leaving them stranded in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean.

The sailors were forced to cut off the mast of their boat after it broke, which allowed the vessel to better weather the waves — some of which were 40-feet high — per the reports.

"I never heard a wind so bad," Ditomasso said. "It sounded like the devil was out there."

The sailors had no drinking water during their last two days on the boat, and survived off of beans and the water they were soaking in, according to CBS News and the AP.

When they finally crossed paths with the tanker, Hyde said the pair were just "hanging out in the boat," according to CBS News.

"We didn't receive any distress signal nothing," Silver Muna Captain Neerah Chaudhary said, per WABC-TV.

Fortunately, Chaudhary said the ship's second officer "noticed there was something" in the ocean, prompting the crew to investigate, the outlet reported. They later discovered the Atrevida II and the individuals on board.

Hyde and Ditomasso were evaluated by the Coast Guard before they were reunited with loved ones on Wednesday, according to CBS News.

The Coast Guard shared photos on Twitter of the sailors returning to shore for the first time in nearly two weeks.

"This is an excellent example of the maritime community's combined efforts to ensure safety of life at sea," Daniel Schrader, a Coast Guard spokesman said in a statement, per CBS News.