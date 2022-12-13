Sailboat Traveling from New Jersey to Florida with 2 Men Onboard Is Missing, Says U.S. Coast Guard

Officials are looking for a 30-ft. Catalina sailboat named "Atrevida II" that was last seen Dec. 3 leaving Oregon Inlet, N.C.

By
Published on December 13, 2022 11:20 AM
Sailboat Traveling from N.J. to Florida Is Missing
Photo: U.S. Coast Guard Mid-Atlantic

A sailboat with two men onboard has gone missing while traveling along the Atlantic coast of the U.S., according to officials.

The U.S. Coast Guard's Mid-Atlantic Division says a search is underway for a 30-ft. Catalina sailboat named Atrevida II, which was traveling from Cape May, N.J., to Marathon, Fla., earlier this month.

A pair of sailors — Kevin Hyde, 64, and Joe DiTommasso, 76 — were onboard the vessel, according to a news release from the agency.

The boat was last seen on Dec. 3 while leaving Oregon Inlet, N.C., the Coast Guard said.

Officials believe the Atrevida II was on its way to its next stop at Jupiter in southeast Florida following its departure from North Carolina, according to Monday's news release.

Sailboat Traveling from N.J. to Florida Is Missing
U.S. Coast Guard Mid-Atlantic

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Coast Guard said the vessel has a bluish-purple hull, a white superstructure and white sails.

Officials said the boat "may have stopped in Morehead City," but did not confirm if the stop actually took place.

As part of the search, the Coast Guard is utilizing four HC-130 Hercules aircraft from Elizabeth City, N.C., and Clearwater, Fla., according to Chesapeake Bay Magazine.

Anyone with information about the boat or boaters is asked to contact the Coast Guard Atlantic Area Command Center at 757-398-6700.

Related Articles
2 Dead, Including a Child, After Plane Crashes in Gulf of Mexico
2 Dead, Including a 14-Year-Old Girl, and 1 Missing After Rental Plane Crashes in Gulf of Mexico
Christian and Misty Kath
Missing Pilot Wrote of Flying Family for a 'Weekend Away' Before Plane Crash Killed Wife and Daughter
French sailor Laurent Camprubi (R) pose with Chief of Maritime Rescue Finisterre, Manuel Capeans (R) next to the overturned sailboat moored at Oza's port in La Coruna, Galicia, nortwest Spain, 03 August 2022. Camprubi spend sixteen hours in his overturned sailboat until he was rescued by Spanish Salvamento Maritimo on 01 August 2022. A French sailor is rescued after being sixteen hours in his overturned sailboat in La Coruna, A Coruna, Spain - 03 Aug 2022
Sailor Survives 16 Hours Trapped Under Capsized Boat in the Atlantic Ocean Before Being Rescued
Yanni Nikopoulos and Dale Evelyn Jones
Virginia Couple Sailing to Portugal Are Missing After Telling Daughter Their Sailboat Was Damaged
Yanni Nikopoulos and Dale Evelyn Jones
Virginia Sailors Who Were Reported Missing Found Safe After Getting Struck by Lightning
Chaundre Cross, 49, Missing at Sea
Fla. Doctor Missing After Coast Guard Finds Empty Boat: 'We're Still Searching,' Says Official
A cruise ship rescued one person and transferred the individual to Coast Guard crews after being found swimming off the Florida Keys, Aug. 5, 2022. The person's rustic vessel capsized approximately 14 miles off Sugarloaf Key. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Coast Guard Cutter Issac Mayo's crew)
2 Dead, 8 Rescued and Several Others Still Missing After Migrant Boat Capsizes Off Florida Keys
Coast Guard search
5 People Dead, 34 Still Missing After Boat Capsizes off Fla. Coast During Suspected 'Human Smuggling Venture'
9 People Missing Off Coast of Florida as 15 are Rescued amid Tropical Storm Elsa
9 People Missing, 13 Rescued Off Coast of Florida After Boat Capsizes amid Tropical Storm Elsa
buquerque internaqtional balloon fiesta
50 Things to Do, Eat & See in 2021—Now That We Can 'Finally' Travel Again!
Olivia Newton-John
Celebrities Who've Died in 2022
E.J. Smith
On the 110th Anniversary of Titanic's Sinking, Revisit Chilling Tales of Life and Death from the PEOPLE Archives
ms-zaandam-holland-america-coronavirus-cruise-ship-chile-3
How Many Cruise Ships Are Still Stuck at Sea? Sick Passengers, Closed Ports Leave Boats in Limbo
Companies That Care
PEOPLE's 100 Companies that Care 2022: Meet the Employers Putting Their Communities First
Muhammad Abdul Aziz Norman; Khalil Islam Thomas
State and City of New York Will Pay $36M After 2 Men Were Exonerated in Malcolm X's Murder
Tom Marsh
Body of Missing Astronomy Professor Found in Chilean Desert Miles from Observatory After 2-Month Search