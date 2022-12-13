Sailboat Traveling from New Jersey to Florida with 2 Men Onboard Is Missing, Says U.S. Coast Guard

A sailboat with two men onboard has gone missing while traveling along the Atlantic coast of the U.S., according to officials.

The U.S. Coast Guard's Mid-Atlantic Division says a search is underway for a 30-ft. Catalina sailboat named Atrevida II, which was traveling from Cape May, N.J., to Marathon, Fla., earlier this month.

A pair of sailors — Kevin Hyde, 64, and Joe DiTommasso, 76 — were onboard the vessel, according to a news release from the agency.

The boat was last seen on Dec. 3 while leaving Oregon Inlet, N.C., the Coast Guard said.

Officials believe the Atrevida II was on its way to its next stop at Jupiter in southeast Florida following its departure from North Carolina, according to Monday's news release.

U.S. Coast Guard Mid-Atlantic

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Coast Guard said the vessel has a bluish-purple hull, a white superstructure and white sails.

Officials said the boat "may have stopped in Morehead City," but did not confirm if the stop actually took place.

As part of the search, the Coast Guard is utilizing four HC-130 Hercules aircraft from Elizabeth City, N.C., and Clearwater, Fla., according to Chesapeake Bay Magazine.

Anyone with information about the boat or boaters is asked to contact the Coast Guard Atlantic Area Command Center at 757-398-6700.