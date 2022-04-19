Safety Sensor on Teen's Harness Was Manually Adjusted on Ride Before Fatal Fall: Officials

A report found that “the operator of the Orlando drop tower made manual adjustments to the ride, resulting in it being unsafe,” Commissioner Nikki Fried said in a press conference Monday

New details about what may have contributed to the death of 14-year-old Tyre Sampson, who fell from an amusement park ride at ICON Park in Orlando, Florida last month, have been released.

A report finalized by Quest Engineering and Failure Analysis "confirmed our department's finding that the operator of the Orlando drop tower made manual adjustments to the ride, resulting in it being unsafe," Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Commissioner Nikki Fried said in a press conference on Monday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"The report confirms manual adjustments had been made to the sensor for the seat in question to allow the harness restraint opening to be almost double that of the normal restraint opening range," Fried continued. "These mis-adjustments allowed the safety lights to illuminate, improperly satisfying the ride's electronic safety mechanisms, which allowed the ride to operate, even though Mr. Sampson was not properly secured in the seat."

Added Fried: "As noted in the report, there are many other potential contributing factors that may have played a role in the incident, and that is what our department is continuing to investigate."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"We are deeply troubled that the preliminary findings of the State's investigation indicate a sensor on the Orlando FreeFall attraction, which is owned and operated by the SlingShot Group, had been mis-adjusted after the sensor was originally secured in place," ICON Park said in a statement to PEOPLE.

"ICON Park is committed to providing a safe, fun experience for families," the statement continued. "We will continue to support the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services with their ongoing investigation."

A representative for the SlingShot Group did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

RELATED VIDEO: Tourist Fatally Shot While Eating with Family at Florida Cafe, Suspect Seen Dancing over Victim's Body

Sampson was visiting the Florida theme park with another family in late March when he fell from the 430-foot tall attraction, which has been described by the park as the "world's tallest free-standing drop tower."

The Missouri native was taken to a local hospital after the incident, where he later succumbed to his injuries.