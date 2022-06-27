"I didn't even know how to play Powerball," said the winner, who has yet to reveal his identity, per the South Carolina Education Lottery

S.C. Man Wins $100K From Lottery by Using Strategy He Saw on TLC's Lottery Changed My Life

A South Carolina man has won $100,000 from a Powerball ticket thanks to an idea he had while watching a television show.

The winner, who has not revealed his identity, recently decided to test his luck by spending $25 a week on the game for three months straight, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.

The Lowcountry man said he began the experiment after watching TLC's Lottery Changed My Life, which details the lives of former lottery winners and how they landed their winnings.

"I didn't even know how to play Powerball," he told the lottery with a laugh, per the news release.

During the first week of playing the lottery, the South Carolina man said he won $500.

But in week seven, the man hit on a ticket purchased at the Kwik Fill on Yeamans Hall Road in Hanahan — and it was a big one.

The man said his wife was the one who realized he had hit the Powerball number on May 28, leading him to re-examine his ticket.

At first glance, the man originally believed he had hit just two numbers. But he'd actually hit five — 2, 39, 50, 61, 66 and a Powerball of 15 — coming just one short of winning the grand prize.

The winner's prize money doubled from $50,000 to $100,000, too, thanks to the "2" multiplier he received for spending an extra $1 on his ticket.

The South Carolina man has since spent some of his winnings on a new car, according to the lottery.

Meanwhile, the Kwik Fill in Hanahan has received a $1,000 commission for selling the winning ticket.

But May's win has not stopped the South Carolina man from continuing his lottery journey. He told the lottery that he still spends $25 a week on games, and doesn't plan on stopping until he's completed his mission.