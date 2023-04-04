Rupert Murdoch, 92, and Ann Lesley Smith, 66, Call Off Engagement: Source

Rupert Murdoch is no longer planning a wedding.

The media mogul, 92, and Ann Lesley Smith, 66, have called off their engagement, a source close to Murdoch confirms to PEOPLE.

The news came just two weeks after the billionaire announced the engagement to one his own newspapers, The New York Post, saying they planned to have a ceremony in late summer.

A rep for Murdoch had no comment when reached by PEOPLE.

News of their broken engagement was first reported by Vanity Fair. Murdoch had reportedly become uncomfortable with Smith's evangelical beliefs, according to the magazine, which cited a source close to the billionaire.

Murdoch proposed to the former police chaplain on St. Patrick's Day in New York City, following last year's divorce from his fourth wife, supermodel Jerry Hall.

When he announced the engagement back in March, Murdoch said he "was very nervous."

Rupert Murdoch. Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

"I dreaded falling in love — but I knew this would be my last," he told the outlet. "It better be. I'm happy."

"We're both looking forward to spending the second half of our lives together," added the billionaire.

​​Murdoch — whose empire includes Fox News, The Wall Street Journal and a string of other media assets around the world — met Smith in September 2022, just one month after he finalized his last divorce.

"Last year when there was 200 people at my vineyard, I met her and we talked a bit," he told The New York Post. "Two weeks later I called her."

Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Smith, who was previously married to late country singer and executive Chester Smith, said that "friends are happy for me."

"I'm a widow 14 years. Like Rupert, my husband was a businessman," she told the outlet. "In perspective, it's not my first rodeo. Getting near 70 means being in the last half. I waited for the right time."

Smith had one previous marriage before tying the knot with her former husband, according to the Modesto Bee.

The Australian-born billionaire married his first wife Patricia Booker in 1956. They divorced in 1967, and that same year, he married his second wife, Anna Maria Torv.

The pair divorced in 1999, the same year Murdoch married his third wife, Wendi Deng, from whom he split in 2013. The three marriages resulted in six children.

Murdoch and Hall married in a civil ceremony at Spencer House in London in, 2016, and were married for six years.