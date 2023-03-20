Rupert Murdoch, 96, Announces Engagement to Ann Lesley Smith, 66: 'I Was Very Nervous'

The billionaire media mogul's engagement comes less than a year after he divorced his fourth wife Jerry Hall

By Brandon Livesay
Published on March 20, 2023 10:21 AM
Rupert Murdoch, 96, Announces Engagement to Ann Lesley Smith, 66
Rupert Murdoch announces engagement to Ann Lesley Smith. Photo: Steven Ferdman/Getty Images; Ann Lesley Live Facebook

Rupert Murdoch is engaged to Ann Lesley Smith after proposing to the former police chaplain on St. Patrick's Day in New York City.

The media mogul announced the engagement to one his own newspapers, The New York Post, in an interview published Monday.

Murdoch, 92, met his fiancée, 66, last September, just one month after he finalized his divorce from supermodel Jerry Hall, 66, in August.

The billionaire told the New York Post he gave Smith an Asscher-cut diamond solitaire ring which he chose himself. "I was very nervous. I dreaded falling in love — but I knew this would be my last," he told the outlet. "It better be. I'm happy."

In reply, Smith said she can "speak Rupert's language."

"We share the same beliefs," she added in the interview. Smith was previously married to country singer Chester Smith and has worked in radio, TV and print media.

The New York Post reported the couple would tie the knot in late summer 2023.

rupert murdoch, jerry hall
Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty

The Chairman and CEO of News Corp. is believed to have a fortune of around $17 billion, according to Forbes. His empire includes Fox News, the Wall Street Journal and a string of other media assets around the world.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Australian-born Murdoch married his first wife Patricia Booker in 1956, from whom he divorced in 1967. That same year, he married Anna Maria Torv.

They divorced in 1999, the same year Murdoch married his third wife, Wendi Deng, from whom he would split in 2013. The three marriages resulted in six children.

Murdoch and Hall married in a civil ceremony at Spencer House in London on March 4, 2016, a rep for the venue confirmed with PEOPLE at the time. They were married for six years.

Related Articles
5 young family members killed in Scarsdale crash
5 Conn. Siblings Aged 8-17 Killed in Car Crash on N.Y. Highway, 9-Year-Old Survives
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Cesar Munoz/AP/Shutterstock (13833512k) Residents recover belongings from the debris of their collapsed homes after an earthquake shook Machala, Ecuador, . The U.S. Geological Survey reported an earthquake with a magnitude of about 6.8 that was centered just off the Pacific Coast, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of Guayaquil Earthquake, Machala, Ecuador - 18 Mar 2023
At Least 15 Killed and Hundreds Injured as 6.8-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Ecuador and Peru
Jay Glazer and his new fiancee Rosie Tenison. Credit: Courtesy of Jay glazer.
Fox NFL Reporter Jay Glazer Is Engaged to Girlfriend Rosie Tenison — See the Sweet Proposal!
Woman From Town with a Population of 27 Wins $250K Lottery Prize -- and She Thought It Was A Scam!
Colo. Woman from Town with a Population of 27 Wins $250K Lottery Prize — and She Thought It Was a Scam!
Bill Romaniello, 2 Hikers Killed by Floodwater in Utah Canyon Leave 'Monumental Void,' Say Friends
2 Florida Hikers Found Dead, 1 Survives, After Flash Flood in Popular Utah Slot Canyon
Newborns in the Texas Children's Hospital NICU Celebrate Their First Rodeo in Western Gear
Texas Hospital Dresses NICU Babies in Western Outfits to Celebrate Their First Rodeo — See the Photos!
Paulina Lake with Paulina Peak.
Oregon Snowboarder, 33, Dies After Avalanche Carries Him Over Cliff During Outing With Friends
Man Finds ‘Big Ugly Diamond’
Man Unearths 'Big, Ugly' 3.29-Carat Diamond at Ark. Park — the Latest of Over 400 Finds: 'Amazing Discovery'
Cooling towers release heat generated by boiling water reactors at Xcel Energy's Nuclear Generating Plant on Oct. 2, 2019, in Monticello, Minn. Minnesota regulators said Thursday, March 16, 2023, that they're monitoring the cleanup of a leak of 400,000 gallons of radioactive water from Xcel Energy's Monticello nuclear power plant in late November 2022. The company said there's no danger to the public.
Nuclear Power Plant in Minnesota Reveals It Leaked 400,000 Gallons of Radioactive Water
Pilot Accounted For From World War II https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/News-Releases/PressReleaseArticleView/Article/3326915/pilot-accounted-for-from-world-war-ii-montgomery-w/
WWII Airman's 'Piloting Skill' Helped Save 7 from a Crash in 1944, His Remains Have Now Been Found
Ginny & Georgia Star Brianna Howey Announces She's Pregnant with Her First Child: 'My Forever New Plus 1' https://www.instagram.com/p/Cp2_rxDOdqn/
'Ginny & Georgia' Star Brianne Howey Is Pregnant with First Baby: 'My Forever New Plus 1'
No Foul Play in Death of Female Soldier in Fort Hood, Officials Say
'No Foul Play' in Death of Fort Hood Soldier Who Told Her Mom She Was Being Harassed, Officials Say
Sgt. 1st Class Michael Ty Kettenhofen https://recruiting.army.mil/News/Article/3329314/golden-knights-team-member-dies-after-training-accident/
U.S. Army Parachute Team Member Dies During Training Accident After 'Hard Landing'
Pet Monkey Killed In Oklahoma After Biting a Woman's Ear
Escaped Pet Monkey Killed After Attacking Woman Outside Oklahoma Home: 'Ripped My Ear Almost Completely Off'
Running Springs snow fall
Snowed-In Calif. Man Gets Help from Strangers to See Dying Wife: 'I Can't Even Get Down to Say Goodbye'
Nathan Robbins
Missing Man, 26, Found Dead a Month After He Drowned in Michigan River While Boating with Friend