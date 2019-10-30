Man Wearing 'Jesus Saves' Bib Collapses During Race, Is Given CPR by a Man Named Jesus

Image zoom Tyler Moon

An unexpected coincidence at a race in Minneapolis, Minnesota, occurred when a man wearing a “Jesus Saves” race bib collapsed and was given CPR by a man named, well, Jesus.

According to the Today show, Tyler Moon decided to put “Jesus Saves” on his bib for a 10-mile race earlier this month, wanting to showcase an inspiring message where many runners choose to put their first names.

However, eight miles into the race, Moon, 25, had a heart attack and collapsed, according to Today. According to Runner’s World, Moon’s heart stopped pumping blood for about 10 seconds after he experienced ventricular tachycardia, an irregularly fast heartbeat.

Nearby in the race was Jesus Bueno, who goes by Jesse, according to Today. Bueno, a certified registered nurse anesthetist, rushed to help the fallen runner and gave him CPR until paramedics arrived on the scene.

“As I’m running, I just kind of see, basically, the aftermath of him falling down,” Bueno told the outlet. “Another gentleman went over there to check on him. Initially, I thought he was seizing. He kind of had little tonic motions, just kind of indicative of seizures. I got him on his side to assess him and look at him, then flipped him over on his back, once those motions subsided.”

RELATED: Community Rallies to Surprise Crossing Guard with World Series Tickets for ‘Bucket List’ Goal

“We all worked together,” Bueno added, explaining that a large group of people stopped running to help Moon. “It went pretty darn smooth, in the scheme of things.”

According to Runner’s World, Moon is still recovering, but the magazine reported that doctors say the incident was an anomaly and he is expected to make a full recovery.

RELATED: Apple Watch Automatically Calls 911 After Man Falls from Cliff During Hiking Date

“It’s the craziest race I’ve ever done,” Bueno told Today, which reported that the two men have been in touch over text. “The chance of surviving an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest is pretty darn slim. To hear that he basically has made a full recovery, it was just great.”

Meanwhile, Moon said he hopes his story inspires others to get out and help strangers in need.

“The fact that God placed all these wonderful, incredible human beings right behind me; it’s amazing to think of them and what they’ve done for me,” he told Today. “I hope that people are encouraged to take that CPR class, to help a stranger, to help someone in need. That’s the big message I really want to get across.”