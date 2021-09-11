Crews Call Off Search for Rumored 134-Year-Old Time Capsule at Site of Robert E. Lee Statue

"After a long hard day, it's clear the time capsule won't be found — and Virginia is done with lost causes," Virginia Governor Ralph Northam's Chief Communications Officer, Grant Neely, said

The search for a more than century-old time capsule that was said to be buried underneath a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Richmond, Virginia, has been called off after crews were unable to find it following the sculpture's removal.

According to the Associated Press, the workers spent 12 hours on Thursday trying to find the time capsule, which is believed to have been buried in the statue's granite pedestal in 1887.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"After a long hard day, it's clear the time capsule won't be found — and Virginia is done with lost causes," Governor Ralph Northam's Chief Communications Officer, Grant Neely, said, as noted by WTVR. "The search for this moldy Confederate box is over. We're moving on."

Earlier this month, Virginia's Supreme Court ruled unanimously that the graffiti-covered Lee statue could be removed from its spot in the state's capital. Gov. Ralph Northam first announced plans to remove the statue in June 2020 after protests following the death of George Floyd sparked around the country, the AP said.

Officials plan to install a new capsule in a cornerstone of the pedestal where the statue once stood, and pack it with artifacts representing the changes Virginia has gone through since 2020.

City Of Richmond Plans To Take Down Statue Of Confederate General Robert E. Lee Workers removing statue at the Robert E. Lee Memorial | Credit: Alex Wong/Getty

Some of the items included in the new capsule are an expired vial of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, a Black Lives Matter sticker, a Pride pin, and a photograph of a Black ballerina standing in front of the now-removed statue with her fist raised in the air.

"Disappointed not to find the time capsule," Northam's Chief of Staff Clark Mercer said following the end of the hunt for the original capsule. "The new time capsule will be put back in tomorrow and we'll regroup with the contractors, putting the pedestal back together to clean up the circle and moving forward."

"All the literature and documentation, we looked exactly — took all the clues and looked exactly where we thought it would be and it wasn't there," he added. "You can see that's a pretty large piece of concrete to keep looking through and so, we looked where we thought it was and — doesn't preclude in the future from finding it — but for right now the mystery will continue."

RELATED VIDEO: Dog the Bounty Hunter Addresses Racism Allegations, Use of N-Word: 'I Thought I Had a Pass'

As for what may have been inside the missing capsule, historical records have proposed that the capsule holds around 60 objects, "many of which are believed to be related to the Confederacy," according to a press release from Northam.

Among the memorabilia, officials believed they would find a collection of Confederate buttons as well as a "picture of Lincoln lying in his coffin," according to TIME. However, historian and Lincoln scholar Harold Holzer previously told the AP that the image is more likely to be a lithographic print of the former president lying in state or a sketch.

To help combat systemic racism, consider learning from or donating to these organizations: