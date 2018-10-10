Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship Battles Heavy Winds During Hurricane Michael — Watch

The passengers abroad the Royal Caribbean Empress of the Seas got an up-close and frightening view of Hurricane Michael as they made their way around Cuba on Monday.

One man on board — Snapper Tams, — filmed and shared to Twitter the horrifying footage of the storm’s effect while the large boat traveled southwest of Isla de la Juventud, Cuba. In the clip, waves are slamming against the ship, and the rough sea and skies are visible in the distance, CNN reported.

Tams told the news outlet that the ship was at a standstill as they waited for hours for the storm to move through the Yucatan Channel. They have since been able to make their way toward Havana.

“Seas are still somewhat rough,” he told CNN on Tuesday, adding that some people aboard were seasick. “Last night they were about 13-15’ swells.”

According to CNN, the Category 4 hurricane could very well be the strongest hurricane to fit the Florida Panhandle in history.

It is expected to make landfall shortly near Panama City and Laguna Beach, CNN meteorologist, Chad Myers, said. Storm surges might reach 14 feet high, and “devastating winds” could also affect Alabama and Georgia.

“This is the worst storm that our Florida Panhandle has seen in a century,” Gov. Rick Scott told the outlet. “Hurricane Michael is upon us, and now is the time to seek refuge.”