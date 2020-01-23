Overboard Royal Caribbean Passenger Dies on 'World's Biggest Gay Cruise' in Puerto Rico

Carlos Giusti/AP/Shutterstock

A male passenger on a Royal Caribbean voyage died after going overboard in Puerto Rico on Wednesday, the cruise line confirms to PEOPLE.

“We are assisting authorities with their investigation of the death of a male guest in San Juan, Puerto Rico, last evening,” says a spokesperson for Royal Caribbean. “Security footage indicates the man intentionally went overboard from Oasis of the Seas. Our hearts go out to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

According to ABC News, the Puerto Rico Police and the San Juan Municipal Police recovered the body of a 46-year-old man from Naples, Florida in San Juan Wednesday evening.

The ship was docked in San Juan Bay when the incident occurred, Coast Guard spokesman Ricardo Castrodad told the Associated Press.

When an alert came through around 7:50 p.m Wednesday, the Coast Guard sent out multiple response boats and a helicopter, ABC News reported.

The man was on board the “world’s biggest gay cruise,” fellow passenger Eric Patton told the Tennessean.

Atlantis Events, which did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment, puts on gay and lesbian cruises internationally and charted the cruise, Patton added.

“Atlantis has been doing these cruises for decades and is so professional and welcoming. I know that their hearts have to be broken over all this. They’ve handled this so professionally and with such kindness to the passengers,” Patton said.

“It really feels like a brotherhood on here. It’s just so sad this happened.”

Due to the situation, Patton reported that the cruise was scheduled to leave San Juan around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday but stayed in port through 1 a.m.

A representative from the U.S. Coast Guard did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.