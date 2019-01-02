95-Foot Float Catches Fire During 130th Annual Rose Parade on New Year's Day

A slight snafu didn’t put a stop to the celebrations at the 130th Rose Parade on Tuesday.

The annual cavalcade took to the streets of Pasadena, California, where one float experienced “technical difficulties,” according to the Rose Parade Twitter account.

CBS Los Angeles reported that the train-inspired vehicle by Fiesta Floats, which was designed to honor Chinese American railroad workers, had an electrical problem that prompted the “small fire.”

As a result, CBS Los Angeles reported, “the float was shut down as a safety precaution” at the intersection of Orange Grove Boulevard and W. Colorado Boulevard.

One of the 2019 #RoseParade floats is experiencing technical difficulties at Orange Grove and Colorado. Thank you for patience and cooperation with law enforcement! — Rose Parade (@RoseParade) January 1, 2019

According to Pasadena Police Department commander Cheryl Moody, who spoke to local news outlet KTLA, the Chinese American Heritage Foundation’s float was towed for the remainder of the parade after being disabled following the blaze.

No injuries were immediately reported as a result of the float incident, which multiple outlets confirm occurred just before 10 a.m. PST. (The parade began at 8 a.m. PST.)

Several outlets report that spectators began leaving once the parade was paused as a result of the smoking float, which was 95 feet long and, according to KTLA, “depicted the moment when two locomotives met face to face upon completion of the Transcontinental Railroad.”

The parade took place ahead of the annual Rose Bowl football match-up that, this year, saw the Ohio State Buckeyes best the Washington Huskies 28 to 23.