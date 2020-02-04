Diana Ross, Common, Wendy Williams Celebrate 'Mother of Civil Rights' Rosa Parks on Her Birthday

Image zoom Rosa Parks William Philpott/Getty

Happy birthday, Rosa Parks!

The civil rights icon, best known for refusing to give up her seat on the bus in protest of segregation, would’ve celebrated her 107th birthday on Tuesday. (Parks died in 2005 at the age of 92.)

To honor the occasion, stars remembered Parks in touching tributes on social media, highlighting how the “Mother of Civil Rights” rejected racism, spoke up against inequalities, and fought for equal treatment regardless of race.

Diana Ross was one of many who wrote a tribute on Twitter, simply posting one of Parks’ most inspirational quotes alongside a photo of the civil rights activist.

“‘You must never be fearful about what you are doing when it is right. Each person must live their life as a model for others.’ – Rosa Parks,” the singer, 75, wrote.

Common also tweeted his birthday wishes alongside two photos of Parks doing yoga on a striped mat.

“In celebration of Rosa Parks’ birthday, I wanted to share these incredible photos of her doing yoga! In order to take care of others, you have to take care of yourself first! #Namaste,” the rapper, 47, captioned the shots.

Wendy Williams, 55, shared an image of Parks and wrote beside it, “Today we remember activist and civil rights leader #RosaParks, who was born on this day in 1913. #BlackHistoryMonth.”

Holly Robinson-Peete celebrated the occasion by sharing a candid photo of herself with Parks, which was snapped by her mom Dolores Robinson.

“My fave all time photo. Ever ever. Rosa Parks wouldn’t get up so I could sit down,” she tweeted beside the shot. “Thanks mommy @DoloresRobinson for capturing this moment. #BlackHistoryMonth #BHM #BHM2020 #rosaparks #momofcivilrights.”

Robinson-Peete, 55, also sent a birthday tribute on her Instagram, writing beside the same photo on her Stories, “Happy Heavenly Birthday Rosa Parks.”

Politicians John Hickenlooper, Doug Jones, and Jeanne Shaheen all celebrated Parks’ legacy in tweets of their own.

“Rosa Parks was born 107 years ago today. 65 years after the Montgomery Bus Boycott, her legacy lives on—reminding us to fight for equality and not tolerate injustice,” Hickenlooper, the 67-year-old former Colorado governor, wrote beside a photo of the activist. “Today we honor and remember Rosa Parks, and the progress that she made possible. #BlackHistoryMonth”

“On what would’ve been her 107th birthday, we honor #RosaParks and her legacy that endures today. She lit a spark for the civil rights movement that helped tear down racial barriers and demand a fair, just and equal future for *every* American. #BlackHistoryMonth,” added New Hampshire Sen. Shaheen, 73.

“I would like to be known as a person who is concerned about freedom and equality and justice and prosperity for all people.” – #RosaParks#HappyBirthday #RosaParks #BHM #BlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/MU6NlvDaTP — NAACP (@NAACP) February 4, 2020

Reverend Al Sharpton, 65, paid tribute to the activist with several photos and a video of him speaking at Parks’ funeral.

“Happy Birthday to the Mother of the Movement, Rosa Parks. I was honored to speak at her funeral. She sat down and challenged a nation to stand up! #RosaParks #RevAlThrowback” he wrote.

In a collage by NAACP, the organization remembered Parks with a quote about how she wanted to be perceived by others.

“‘I would like to be known as a person who is concerned about freedom and equality and justice and prosperity for all people.’ – #RosaParks #HappyBirthday #RosaParks #BHM” the NAACP wrote.

Parks made history in Montgomery, Alabama, on Dec. 1, 1955, when she refused to give up her seat in the “colored” section of the bus for a white passenger, even after the white bus driver demanded it of her.

Parks later wrote in her 1992 autobiography that despite popular belief, she wasn’t physically tired that day, but “tired of giving in.”

She was arrested, tried and convicted for civil disobedience, which sparked the year-long Montgomery bus boycott. The boycott eventually led to the Supreme Court ruling that declared bus segregation unconstitutional.