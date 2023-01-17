Romance Writer's Husband Says It Was His Idea to Fake Her Death: 'I'll Take 100 Percent of the Blame'

Susan Meachen's death was announced on Facebook more than two years ago. Earlier this month, she returned to the online community of writers

By
Maria Pasquini
Maria Pasquini

Associate Editor, Human Interest - PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 17, 2023 04:48 PM

Romance writer Susan Meachen, whose death was announced over two years ago, sparked a scandal earlier this month when she revealed that she's alive. Now she and her husband are telling their side of the story.

In a series of interviews with The New York Times, Meachen, 47, and her husband, Troy, spoke about her struggles with mental health as well as with the online community of self-published romance writers she was a part of, which came to a head in the fall of 2020.

Until earlier this year, Meachen's online friends and followers believed she died by suicide, after news of her death was posted on Facebook. The post has since been deleted. Then, on Jan. 2, the writer returned.

"I debated on how to do this a million times and still not sure if it's right or not," read the message, according to the Times. "There's going to be tons of questions and a lot of people leaving the group I'd guess. But my family did what they thought was best for me and I can't fault them for it."

Meachen went on to share that she's "in a good place now" and "hoping to write again."

"Let the fun begin," she wrote in conclusion.

Speaking with the newspaper, she said that it didn't take long before "all hell broke loose."

Meachen saw the "book world" as an "escape" when she first became a part of the community, according to The New York Times. But over time, she said it became "an addiction" and that it could be "hard to differentiate between book world and the real world."

"It wasn't good for me," she said.

Her husband told the newspaper that his wife, who is under treatment for bipolar disorder, could get "really brutal" responses to her work from fellow authors and would sometimes "talk like a character from a book, like she was the individual she was writing."

"It got to the point where it was like, enough is enough," he said.

Novelist Claims Her Death by Suicide 2 Years Ago Was Fake
Susan Meachen books. amazon (2)

Then, on Sept. 10, 2020, while Troy was away, their 22-year-old daughter found her mother semi conscious after having taken Xanax, the family told the Times.

Afterwards, Troy told his daughter to announce Meachen's death.

"I told them that she is dead to the indie world, the internet, because we had to stop her, period," he told the newspaper. "Even to this day, I'll take 100 percent of the blame, the accolades, whatever you want to call it."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

"Author Susan Meachen left this world behind Tuesday night for bigger and better things," the post announcing her death read, per the newspaper. "Please leave us alone we have no desire in this messed-up industry.

Just weeks earlier, Meachen had posted a lengthy message about a suicide attempt amid struggles with her career, according to Insider and Rolling Stone.

Since then, Meachen's Facebook page has been used to promote her work and to share posts about suicide prevention.

Her final book, Love to Last a Lifetime, was published in October 2020.

Meachen told the Times that the decision to come back was something she thought about for over a year. However, the post was immediately met with backlash.

The New York Times reported that other writers have alleged her death was faked to sell books or solicit donations, and that Meachen has been reported to the F.B.I. cybercrimes unit as well as local authorities.

Meachen, who said she has not heard from the police since being questioned, maintained that while she didn't do anything "legally" wrong, she is sorry for any fans she hurt.

"I'm sorry for their mourning, but from a legal standpoint, I did nothing wrong," the author told The New York Times. "Morally, I might have done something wrong. But legally, there's nothing wrong."

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.

Related Articles
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk provides an update on the development of the Starship spacecraft and Super Heavy rocket at the companys Launch facility in south Texas.
Elon Musk Officially Breaks Record for 'Largest Loss of Personal Fortune in History,' Says Guinness
Rescuers inspect the wreckage at the site of a Yeti Airlines plane crash in Pokhara on January 16, 2023.
Father of 3 Live-Streamed Final Moments Before Plane Crash in Nepal Killed 72 Passengers and Crew
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Themba Hadebe/AP/Shutterstock (13718413a) Local community police group searching for a tiger, that escaped from its enclosure, in Walkerville, south of Johannesburg, South Africa, . Authorities in South Africa are searching for a tiger that escaped from its enclosure at a private farm near Johannesburg over the weekend and attacked a man, who survived, and killed a dog Escaped Tiger, Johannesburg, South Africa - 16 Jan 2023
South African Authorities Search for Escaped Tiger that Attacked a Man and Killed Other Animals
https://www.gofundme.com/f/scbpo-jackie-montanaros-family. SCBPO Jackie Montanaro's family . Credit GOFUNDME
Mom Dies Trying to Save Daughter, 6, From Burning N.J. Home: 'I Am Heartbroken,' Her Husband Says
Malibu California January 10, 2023-A boulder crashed on top of a parked car along P.C.H. in Malibu Tuesday after a storm passed through.
Calif. Man Gets Call and Walks Away from Car Minutes Before Boulder Crushes It: 'Saved My Life'
Berkeley California,USA. July 25 2021: Doe Memorial Library and Sather Tower at campus of University of California, Berkeley.
'Skeletonized' Human Remains Found in Unused UC Berkeley Building: 'There Are Many Questions,' Police Say
Signs are placed on the outside doors to advise visitors that the library as well as a restroom are closed because of meth contamination Thursday, Jan. 12, 2022, in the south Denver suburb of Englewood, Colo.
Second Colorado Library Closes to the Public Due to 'Troubling' Meth Contamination
Mandatory Credit: Photo by BIJAYA NEUPANE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (13715777c) Rescue teams work at the crash site of a Yeti Airlines ATR72 aircraft in Pokhara, central Nepal, 15 January 2023. A Yeti Airlines ATR72 aircraft carrying 72 people on board, 68 passengers and 4 crew members, crashed into a gorge while trying to land at the Pokhara International Airport. According to a statement from the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN), at least 68 people were confirmed dead. Yeti Airlines ATR72 aircraft carrying 68 passengers and 4 crew members crashes in Pokhara, Nepal - 15 Jan 2023
Co-Pilot in Nepal Crash Learned How to Fly After Her Pilot Husband Died in 2006 Crash
James "Denny" Hurst, Missing Hurricane Ian victim found dead on sunken sailboat months after storm
Remains of Missing Hurricane Ian Victim Discovered on Sunken Sailboat in Fort Myers Beach
Mandatory Credit: Photo by KRISHNA MANI BARAL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (13715777l) A general view of rescue teams working near the wreckage at the crash site of a Yeti Airlines ATR72 aircraft in Pokhara, central Nepal, 15 January 2023. A Yeti Airlines ATR72 aircraft carrying 72 people on board, 68 passengers and 4 crew members, crashed into a gorge while trying to land at the Pokhara International Airport. According to a statement from the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN), at least 68 people were confirmed dead. Yeti Airlines ATR72 aircraft carrying 68 passengers and 4 crew members crashes in Pokhara, Nepal - 15 Jan 2023
At Least 68 People Killed in Nepal Airplane Crash: 'Half of the Plane Is on the Hillside'
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 14: Miss USA R'bonney Gabriel crowned Miss Universe 2022 onstage during The 71st Miss Universe Competition at New Orleans Morial Convention Center on January 14, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel Crowned Miss Universe 2022
Jackpot For Mega Millions Risen To $1.28 Billion
$1.35 Billion Mega Millions Jackpot Claimed by Maine Resident
Caring and Sharing rollout
Couple Used Retirement Money to Open Innovative Fla. School — and Now Its Students Defy the Odds
Girl with Terminal Cancer Celebrates 4th Birthday with Princess Party
Tenn. Girl with Terminal Cancer Celebrates 4th Birthday Early with Princess Party of Her Dreams
5 Dead in Fiery Arizona Crash
5 Dead in 2 Cars That 'Burst Into Flames' After Getting Crushed by Trucks on Arizona Highway
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Lee Jin-man/AP/Shutterstock (13554017j) Rescue workers wait to carry victims on the street near the scene in Seoul, South Korea, . Scores of people were killed and others were injured as they were crushed by a large crowd pushing forward on a narrow street during Halloween festivities in the capital, South Korean officials said Halloween Crowd Surge, Seoul, South Korea - 29 Oct 2022
Suffocation and Brain Damage Killed Most of 158 Dead in Seoul Crowd Crush, Investigation Finds