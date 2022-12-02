Rogue Wave Kills Passenger, Injures 4 on Antarctic Cruise Ship: 'We Wondered if We Hit an Iceberg'

Viking Cruises offered its support to the victim's family and canceled an upcoming departure after its ship was damaged by the rare and mysterious phenomenon known as a rogue wave

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on December 2, 2022 03:32 PM
The Norwegian-flagged cruise ship Viking Polaris is seen anchored in waters of the Atlantic Ocean in Ushuaia, southern Argentina, on December 1, 2022.
Photo: ALEXIS DELELISI/AFP via Getty

One person is dead and four others were injured after a rogue wave crashed into a Antarctic cruise ship on Tuesday.

The incident happened on the Viking Polaris as it was sailing toward Ushuaia, Argentina, at the southernmost tip of the continent during a voyage to Antarctica, according to a statement on the company's website.

Four guests were treated for non-life threatening injuries by the ship's medical staff. The cruise ship company did not identify the passenger who died, but said it has notified their family and offered condolences as well as "our full support to the family in the hours and days ahead."

Suzie Gooding, a North Carolina woman who was on the cruise, told local news station WRAL that they felt the impact of the huge wave on the ship.

"We wondered if we hit an iceberg," she said. "And there are no icebergs out here, but that's how it felt."

She said the wave was completely unexpected. "Everything was fine until the rogue wave hit, and it was just sudden. Shocking," Gooding said. "We didn't know if we should get our gear ready for abandoning ship."

Viking Cruises said the vessel — which just joined its fleet in September — "sustained limited damage."

Images of the ship appear to show broken windows on its lower level.

The National Ocean and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) defines a "rogue wave" as a one that is "greater than twice the size of surrounding waves."

The waves, which can look like "walls of water," are "very unpredictable, and often come unexpectedly from directions other than prevailing wind and waves," according to the agency.

NOAA says "exactly how and when rogue waves form is still under investigation," adding that because they are so uncommon and can form unexpectedly and disappear quickly, "measurements and analysis of this phenomenon is extremely rare."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Viking Cruises said it is investigating the incident and "will offer our support" to authorities.

"We have made the difficult decision to cancel the ship's next scheduled departure," the company said in its statement, adding that "all impacted guests and their travel advisors have been notified directly by Viking Customer Relations."

"Our focus remains on the safety and wellbeing of our guests and crew," the company said in a statement. "We are working directly with them to arrange return travel."

Related Articles
James Michael Grimes
Passenger Who Fell Off Cruise Ship Was 'Dead Set' on Surviving 20-Hour Ordeal: 'My Worst Fear Is Drowning'
Margaritaville at Sea Cruises
Jimmy Buffet's Margaritaville to Launch a Cruise Ship: 'A Floating Island Vacation at Sea'
(FILES) In this file photo taken on April 22, 2022, the Amtrak logo is seen on a train at Union Station in Washington, DC. - Several cars of a long-distance train derailed on the afternoon of June 27, 2022, in the US state of Missouri, with early reports of injuries among the nearly 250 passengers, the rail company said. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds / AFP) (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)
3 Dead After Amtrak Train Collides with Dump Truck in Missouri: 'Happened Like Slow Motion'
editor's picks gift guide
Holiday Gift Guide 2022: PEOPLE Editors' Picks
Carnival Glory crashed into Carnival Legend at the Cozumel cruise port
6 Passengers Injured After 2 Carnival Cruise Ships Collide Near Port in Cozumel, Mexico
Olivia Newton-John
Celebrities Who've Died in 2022
Companies That Care
PEOPLE's 100 Companies that Care 2022: Meet the Employers Putting Their Communities First
E.J. Smith
On the 110th Anniversary of Titanic's Sinking, Revisit Chilling Tales of Life and Death from the PEOPLE Archives
Grand Princess Cruise
Princess and Viking Cruises Temporarily Suspend Sailings Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
Revolver Special Edition
The Magic Circle: Why The Beatles' 'Revolver' Is a Monument to the Collaborative Spirit
Couple in 70s Stuck on Cruise Ship amid Coronavirus
Elderly Couple Stranded Aboard Cruise Ship as Ports Turn Them Away Over Coronavirus Fears
sea-dream-yacht-club-seadream-1-gene-sloan-the-points-guy
More Passengers Test Positive for COVID-19 on First Cruise Ship to Return to the Caribbean
Prue Leith Homeware Launch
Launches We Love! 'Bake Off'' s Prue Leith Debuts Colorful Tableware Line, Plus More New Home Products
Coral Princess
2 Cruise Passengers Dead as Coral Princess Ship with Coronavirus Cases Arrives in Miami
Ketchikan Volunteer Rescue Squad personnel land and disembark from a Hughes 369D helicopter on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at Temsco Helicopters Inc in Ketchikan, Alaska.
Pilot and 5 Cruise Guests Die After Sightseeing Plane Crashes in Alaska: 'Hearts Are Shattered'
Grand Princess Cruise
Grand Princess Cruise Ship Carrying 21 People with Coronavirus Docks in California