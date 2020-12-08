The Rockettes Are Hosting Free Dance Classes After Christmas Spectacular Is Canceled Due to COVID

Now through Dec. 23, dance classes will be hosted on the Rockettes' Instagram Live every Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET

The Rockettes may not be performing live at Radio City this holiday season, but they're finding other ways to make the end of the year special.

In the wake of their annual show, Radio City Christmas Spectacular, being canceled amid COVID-19, the Rockettes are now offering free, live dance classes on their Instagram page to lift spirits during the holidays.

The classes, which are between 50 and 60 minutes long, are held every Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET on their Instagram Live stream and are running until Dec. 23, Shape reported.

"With everything going on in the world right now, it became apparent that we needed to throw a little holiday spirit into the social media world," Rockette Danelle Morgan told Shape. "It's been so rewarding that, despite not having the Christmas show this year, we've been able to bring some holiday cheer and joy to our fans."

Image zoom The Rockettes at the 2019 Christmas Spectacular show | Credit: Steven Ferdman/Getty

Each class is led by a different Rockette, who begins with a 15-minute warm-up before teaching the choreography.

The classes are then saved to their Instagram channel and can be revisited whenever you're in the mood to get a fun — and high-energy — dance workout in.

"You'll definitely build a sweat before you start dancing," Morgan told Shape. "You'll challenge yourself physically and also mentally as far as understanding the choreography and details."

Added the professional dancer: "The thing about Rockette choreography is that it's our job to make it look easy, but in reality, it isn't."

For those who may seem intimidated by the intense dances, Morgan noted to Shape that people can tailor them to personal experiences and abilities.

"If the kick seems too high for you, bring it down to your own level," she explained to the outlet. "If the tempo seems too fast, slow it down and make it more approachable. Just keep in mind that there's nothing wrong with doing things at your own pace."

Above all, Morgan said the Rockettes hope their live dance classes will provide some much-needed joy to people around the country after a difficult year.

"Times are tough right now, and it's important to take a moment to yourself," she told Shape. "You have to find that joy, which may mean dancing by yourself in your apartment, pretending to be a Rockette. You have to step away mentally and live a little sometimes."

"Despite not being on stage this year, we've had that same feeling when we're on Instagram Live, and I hope that people experience some of that connection," she continued. "If at the end of the class, people are left feeling connected and uplifted, then I feel like it was a job well done — and I'm grateful for that."