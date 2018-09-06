Maryland Woman Killed by Pit Bull She Adopted Just 2 Weeks Earlier: 'The Dog Went After Her'

A 64-year-old Maryland woman is dead after her newly adopted pit bull mauled her to death on Monday in her backyard, police say.

A family member found Robin Conway dead in her Columbia yard around 7:20 p.m. “with the dog standing over her,” according to a statement by the Howard County Police Department. The family member tied the dog to a fence post and called 911.

“She loved animals, all kinds of animals. She was in love with that dog,” Conway’s sister, Susan LeClair, told WFTS. “And she’s in love with animals.”

Family members told the station that they initially thought nothing of it when Conway took the dog out for a walk that evening. However, they became concerned when she didn’t return by sundown. So, they checked the backyard.

“The dog apparently went after her,” LeClair said of her sister. “She was dead.”

RELATED VIDEO: After Okla. Woman Loses an Arm in Attack by Four Pit Bulls, Police Investigate Dogs’ Owner

Authorities responded to the scene to find Conway in the yard with “significant injuries.”

“The dog, still attached to the post, was barking and lunging on the leash and had to be subdued by animal control officers and ultimately euthanized,” police said in the statement.

The state medical examiner will determine Conway’s cause of death and a necropsy will be performed to determine if the dog had rabies, police continued.

Despite the pit bull killing her sister, LeClair said the family does not blame the breed and emplored others not to do the same.

“It was obviously something wrong with this dog, but that’s not to be construed as all pit bulls are bad and I know Robin wouldn’t want that,” LeClair told the station.

Authorities said they know very little about the dog’s adoption, but said in the statement that the pit bull was adopted from out of state.