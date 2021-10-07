Robert Lowery, Father Found Dead in Wyoming Near Gabby Petito's Remains, Died by Suicide

Robert "Bob" Lowery went missing in August during a trip to Jackson Hole, Wyoming and was found a month later amid media attention on Gabby Petito's case

The cause of death has been revealed for the Houston father, who went missing during a hiking trip in Wyoming.

Robert "Bob" Lowery, 46, died by suicide from a gunshot to the head, coroner Dr. Brent Blue said, NBC News and Insider reported. His body was found on the Black Canyon Trail on Sept. 28. The Teton County Coroner's Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Lowery's case was resolved after national coverage on the disappearance of Gabby Petito brought attention to the missing father. Petito's body was found in the same area on Sept. 19. She was 22.

Lowery left Texas on Aug. 19 for a trip to Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Click2Houston.com reported. His sister, Leigh, previously said that her brother took the trip after leaving his real estate job in Houston. He was seen on a trail in Bridger-Teton National Forest the next day but had not been heard from since.

bob lowery Credit: gofundme

While a call for information went out after the family filed a missing persons report, the tip lines remained quiet. Searchers said at least two people later came forward with information about Lowery after his disappearance was mentioned during news coverage of the Petito case, ABC 7 reported, which renewed attention on the Grand Teton National Park area.

"You never know what little bit of information could help," Teton County Sheriff's Deputy Chad Sachse told NBC News of the tips. "Hopefully, more tips will come in to help these other families."

Lowery, father to 12-year-old Meredith and 15-year-old Luke, was described as "a wonderful father, son, brother and friend."

"Our family wants to thank the news media and others involved in the search for our privacy at this difficult time," his family said in a statement to Click2Houston.com.

Lowery's sisters, Leigh and Anne, created a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for Meredith and Luke's education in the wake of their dad's death.

"The children will have the unconditional love and support our full extended family; however, in the wake their father's unexpected death, we want to ensure that they are best set up for their future," the GoFundMe page reads. "Regardless of monetary contribution, please know that we have felt the continued love, support & prayers from our community, family & friends throughout this tragedy. Thank you all from the bottom of our hearts."