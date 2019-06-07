Father of 4 Dies After Defending and Saving His 5-Year-Old Daughter from Dog Attack

A 33-year-old father of four died on May 31 after selflessly saving his 5-year-old daughter who was being attacked by a dog.

Officers arrived at Robert Joseph Quick’s home in Fort Madison, Iowa, and found a large and aggressive dog attacking him, according to a statement from the Fort Madison Police Department. When they tried to help him, Quick “requested the officers help his daughter, age 5, who had been bitten in the face by the dog.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The officers ultimately had to use their weapons to stop the animal from attacking him.

Police added in their statement: “Mr. Quick had defended his daughter and undoubtedly saved her life by his actions.”

He was later pronounced dead at the Fort Madison Hospital “after tremendous efforts to save his life on scene and by Medical Personnel were unsuccessful,” authorities said.

A GoFundMe page was also created to help with burial expenses.

“He had a heart attack at the scene of the accident by the time the EMTs got to him,” part of the page read. “They could not revive him. The family needs help with funeral expenses. If anyone can help it would be greatly appreciated.”

RELATED: 12-Year-Old Boy in Coma After Being Attacked on Bike by Pack of Dogs: They ‘Could’ve Killed Him’

On Wednesday, the page organizers wrote an update that said that “on behalf of Joey’s family we would like to thank each and every one of you for your support, prayers, and kind words. All donations are going towards his funeral and also anything left will be entered into a trust fund to help support his four children go to college. Thank you all so very, very much. From the depths of our hearts we thank you.”

His funeral was held on Friday at 10:30 a.m., and a memorial fund has been established.

According to Quick’s obituary, he worked as a welder after high school and later did mechanical work.

“He enjoyed working on and collecting cars, camping, music, fishing, mushrooming and spending time on the river,” the obituary read. “Joe especially loved his children.”