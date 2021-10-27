Rising TikTok Star and Comedian Huey Haha Dead at 22

A young comedian and rising TikTok star has died.

Huey Haha died on Monday at 22, a post shared to his Instagram Wednesday said. Details about his death have not been shared.

"He loved and appreciated every single one of his supporters," the post's caption read.

Huey's friend Coby Jdn organized a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for his funeral costs and for his 2-year-old daughter, Princess. As of Wednesday afternoon, the campaign had raised more than $26,200.

Several fans wrote tributes in the comments of the GoFundMe.

"Your sense of humor added so much joy to so many people's lives. Your life was short but your memory and legacy lives on," one person wrote. Another added, "Would watch his videos all the time. One of my idols fr. Sad to see a young one go. Rest up Huey we got you bro!"

"Thanks for making us laugh. Rip bro," another wrote.

Coby also penned an Instagram tribute to the late comedian. "Used to saying RIP but this hurt the most💔we always hated comedy cuz all people see is laughs, not what we hadda do or go through," he wrote. "They already took the fun out the comedy but now its not gon be the same without you. We love you brother see you in the future🕊🖤 @hueyhaha_."

Included in Coby's post was a video clip of Huey speaking about fatherhood.