16-Year-Old Rising Soccer Star Noah Gesser Dead in Car Crash That Also Killed Brother, Team Says

Youth Soccer Player, 16, Dies in Car Accident Noah Gesser of Ajax U14 during the match between Feyenoord U14 v Ajax U14 on February 9, 2019 in Rotterdam Netherlands.

Noah Gesser, a 16-year-old star soccer player for Ajax's youth academy in Amsterdam, Netherlands, has died in a car accident along with his brother, the team announced.

"Ajax has received the terrible news that Noah Gesser has passed away. The 16-year-old youth academy player was killed in a car accident with his brother on Friday evening," read a statement from the European club. They added that Gesser, a striker, joined the team in 2018 after previously playing for Almere City and VVIJ.

At Ajax 1 and Young Ajax exhibition matches Saturday, there was a moment of silence in Gesser's honor and Ajax players wore special armbands in his memory. Flags were also flown at half-staff at the Toekomst sport complex.

"Ajax is deeply moved by this tragic event. The club wishes Gesser's loved ones strength in the coming time in dealing with this immeasurable loss," the statement added.

According to a report from Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf translated to English, Gesser's brother who also died in the fatal car crash was 18 years old. The outlet stated that the driver of the other vehicle involved in the head-on collision was hospitalized but is in stable condition.