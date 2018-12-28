Oldest Man in the U.S., WWII Vet Richard Overton, Dies at 112: 'Not Just a Hero, But a Legend'

The U.S. lost its oldest man — who was also the nation’s oldest World War II veteran — on Thursday.

Richard Overton died at age 112 after a recent hospitalization for pneumonia, multiple outlets have confirmed.

Overton was released on Christmas Eve after it became clear that he wasn’t going to beat the illness, according to the Associated Press. He died at a rehab facility in Austin, Texas.

“They had done all they could,” Shirley Overton, who was married to the veteran’s cousin and longtime caretaker, told the AP.

Early Friday, the U.S. Army honored him in a touching tweet.

“Today we mourn not just a hero, but a legend,” read the tweet. “The oldest American #WWII Veteran, Richard Overton, died at the age of 112. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Overton family. He was a hero to us all. May you rest in peace Sir.”

CNN reports that Overton began volunteering for the Army in 1942 and became a member of the all-black 188th Aviation Engineer Battalion, serving on several islands across the Pacific Ocean.

In 2013, President Barack Obama honored Overton at a Veterans Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery.

“He was there at Pearl Harbor when the battleships were still smoldering. He was there at Okinawa. He was there at Iwo Jima, where he said, ‘I only got out of there by the grace of God,’ ” the 44th commander-in-chief stated.

