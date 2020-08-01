Rhode Island Mistakenly Issues Tax Refund Checks Signed by 'Walt Disney' and 'Mickey Mouse'

The checks were supposed to have to the names of the state treasurer and state controller

Several Rhode Island residents were taken by surprise this week after opening their tax refund checks to see they had been signed by none other than "Mickey Mouse."

The state issued 176 checks to taxpayers on Monday before realizing that the names of the state treasurer and controller were replaced by "Mickey Mouse" and "Walt Disney" on the signature line, according to CNN.

Jade Borgeson, chief of staff for the Department of Revenue, said that the faulty signatures were a result of a technical error in the Division of Taxation's automated refund check printing system. “The invalid signature lines were incorrectly sourced from the Division’s test print files," Borgeson said in a statement, CNN reported.

The checks — which were supposed to include the names of state treasurer Seth Magaziner and state controller Peter Keenan — included corporate tax refunds, sales tax rebates and tax credit refunds.

The state's Division of Taxation uses the names "Mickey Mouse" and "Walt Disney" on dummy checks for internal testing, but the test-image files were mistakenly assigned to the real checks, according to WPRI.

The misprinted checks have since been voided and taxpayers who were affected will be reissued corrected checks within one week, CNN reported. "The division is continuing to proactively contact impacted taxpayers to remedy the error, and apologizes for any inconvenience the error may have caused," Borgeson told the outlet.

