Restored Historic Sailing Ship from 1883 Crashes Just Days After Setting Sail Again

A newly renovated ship originally built in 1883 crashed just days after setting sail again.

The Elbe No. 5 collided with another vessel on the Elbe River in Hamburg, Germany on Saturday, a fire department official told CNN. The 121-foot wooden ship ran into the Astrosprinter, a 466-foot cargo ship, according to the outlet.

Eight passengers on the Elbe No. 5, including six adults and two children, were injured in the crash and subsequently taken to local hospitals. All 43 passengers involved in the crash were rescued by rescue boats that happened to be nearby, The Guardian reported.

“If we hadn’t been in the vicinity, there could have been fatalities,” fire services official Wilfried Sprekels said to a local newspaper, according to The Guardian.

CNN reported that the cause of the crash is still unknown but under investigation by police.

The Elbe No. 5 was initially used to guide larger vessels into port, and was sold in the 1920s to the American Warwick Tompkins, who used the ship as a house boat.

The ship was sold to the Hamburg Maritime Foundation in 2002 and was brought back to Hamburg from Seattle, according to the Foundation’s website.

“We are deeply saddened by the collision. Our thoughts are with the passengers and the members of the ship’s crew who were hurt,” the Foundation said in a statement obtained by CNN.

Bodo Marks/picture alliance via Getty

The renovation project was announced in September of last year, and the Foundation tweeted that the Elbe No. 5 was “finally back in home port” on May 29.

The ship was being used for tourism, and could accommodate 35 guests for day trips and 12 guests for multi-day trips, according to the Foundation’s website. The Foundation did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

A member of the renovation team, Wolfgang Bentz, told a local radio station that the vessel could still set sail yet again, The Guardian reported.

“It’s made of wood and had some damage before,” he said. “Let’s see what further damage is added in the rescue effort.”