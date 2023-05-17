Human Interest At Least Two People Hospitalized for 'Dozens of Bee Stings' from Swarm in Encino "This is not a normal behavior for these bees, to be this angry and want to kill you," a bee-removal specialist said By Alexis Jones Alexis Jones Digital News Writer, PEOPLE People Editorial Guidelines Published on May 17, 2023 12:19 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: fox 11 At least two people have been treated for injuries from multiple bee stings after they were caught in a bee swarm in Encino, California, Monday afternoon. Residents in the 17100 block of West Adlon Road were advised to stay inside with all points of access closed due to a reported raging bee swarm in the area, according to local news outlet ABC-7. Two of the victims were male, including a Los Angeles Police Department volunteer who was seen falling on his face on the asphalt trying to swat the insects away. ABC-7 reported that the volunteer — whose name has not been released — sustained cuts and bruises after falling more than once as bees swarmed around him. He was treated by paramedics before he was transported to a nearby hospital. Man Dead, 3 Others Hospitalized with Hundreds of Stings After Bees Swarm in Arizona "One of our LAPD Volunteers assigned to West Valley Division sustained dozens of bee stings earlier today while assisting with a call for service," the LAPD tweeted. "Fortunately he's in stable condition at a local hospital." 4 People, Including Teen, Injured Following Bee Attack in Arizona Park "Wishing him a speedy and full recovery. We thank him for volunteering to protect and serve. All of our LAPD volunteers are invaluable," the LAPD added. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. A woman also suffered from multiple bee stings and reportedly self-transported to the hospital. A bee removal specialist was contracted to the area, removing a hive with hundreds of bees swarming under the roof of a home. Bee-removal specialist Izak Kharrazi said the insect's behavior was unusually aggressive, and said it was unclear what agitated the hive, according to CBS News. "This is not a normal behavior for these bees, to be this angry and want to kill you," said Kharrazi. "This is not OK. Because of the situation and the emergency, I had to spray them and kill them." ABC-7 reported that there may have been thousands of bees in the swarm.