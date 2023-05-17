At Least Two People Hospitalized for 'Dozens of Bee Stings' from Swarm in Encino

"This is not a normal behavior for these bees, to be this angry and want to kill you," a bee-removal specialist said

By
Published on May 17, 2023 12:19 AM
2 Injured from Bee Swarm in encino
Photo: fox 11

At least two people have been treated for injuries from multiple bee stings after they were caught in a bee swarm in Encino, California, Monday afternoon.

Residents in the 17100 block of West Adlon Road were advised to stay inside with all points of access closed due to a reported raging bee swarm in the area, according to local news outlet ABC-7.

Two of the victims were male, including a Los Angeles Police Department volunteer who was seen falling on his face on the asphalt trying to swat the insects away.

ABC-7 reported that the volunteer — whose name has not been released — sustained cuts and bruises after falling more than once as bees swarmed around him. He was treated by paramedics before he was transported to a nearby hospital.

"One of our LAPD Volunteers assigned to West Valley Division sustained dozens of bee stings earlier today while assisting with a call for service," the LAPD tweeted. "Fortunately he's in stable condition at a local hospital."

"Wishing him a speedy and full recovery. We thank him for volunteering to protect and serve. All of our LAPD volunteers are invaluable," the LAPD added.

A woman also suffered from multiple bee stings and reportedly self-transported to the hospital.

A bee removal specialist was contracted to the area, removing a hive with hundreds of bees swarming under the roof of a home. Bee-removal specialist Izak Kharrazi said the insect's behavior was unusually aggressive, and said it was unclear what agitated the hive, according to CBS News.

"This is not a normal behavior for these bees, to be this angry and want to kill you," said Kharrazi. "This is not OK. Because of the situation and the emergency, I had to spray them and kill them."

ABC-7 reported that there may have been thousands of bees in the swarm.

