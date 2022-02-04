The boy, whose name is Rayan, fell into the well — which is 100 feet deep — on Tuesday afternoon

Rescuers Are Racing to Save 5-Year-Old Boy Stuck in Well for 3 Days in Morocco

Rescue efforts remain underway to free a 5-year-old boy who has been stuck in a 100-foot-deep well for three days.

The boy, whose name is Rayan, fell into the well on Tuesday afternoon, according to the New York Times. The well is located near his home in a small village in northern Morocco.

Speaking with a state-owned television station, his mother said that her son had been playing nearby before disappearing for a few moments, per CNN. After hearing him crying, she soon discovered what happened. Authorities were quickly contacted and rescue efforts began.

Since then, rescuers have used machines to help dig a parallel path to the boy — as thousands have tuned in to watch via livestreams, according to the Times. Meanwhile, others have arrived at the scene to watch the rescue unfold in person.

Citing state-run news agency Maghreb Arabe Presse, the newspaper reported that the drilling progress was temporarily paused as the operation reached its "final stages" Friday evening.

efforts to rescue Rayan, a Moroccan boy trapped in a well Moroccan authorities and firefighters work to rescue Rayan | Credit: AFP via Getty

Local outlet Le360 reported that two rescuers, who are just inches away from Rayan, have started manually digging, according to the Times.

"This stage is the most important and most complicated one," a rescuer told the outlet, per the Times, noting that they had to continue to be cautious in their efforts due to the "chance of collapse" — which has been an ongoing concern.

Throughout the rescue process, many have expressed concern for Rayan, whose face has appeared bloodied in short videos taken of him trapped in the well, according to the Times.



Fortunately, rescuers have been able to lower food, water and an oxygen tube to the boy, the newspaper reported.



"Everyone is doing their best so that he comes out alive and that we can take him in our arms by the end of the day," Rayan's father said during an interview with Le360, per the Times.

efforts to rescue Rayan, a Moroccan boy trapped in a well Members of the Moroccan civil defence work to rescue Rayan | Credit: AFP via Getty

A helicopter is on the scene, waiting to transport the child to a local hospital once rescuers are able to reach and free him from the well, per CNN. Medical professionals who specialize in resuscitation are also on standby.

As rescue efforts continue, people around the world are sharing their prayers and hopes for the boy and his family with the hashtag #SaveRayan on Twitter.