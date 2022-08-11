Reporter Who Says She Was Told Skirt Was Too Short to Witness Execution: 'My Story Reveals a Larger Issue'

Alabama reporter Ivana Hrynkiw tells PEOPLE she has been "amazed at the response," but she's "saddened" it overshadowed the story she was there to cover

By
Published on August 11, 2022 03:29 PM
Ivana Hrynkiw Shatara
Ivana Hrynkiw. Photo: Ivana Hrynkiw Shatara/Instagram

Alabama reporter Ivana Hrynkiw is speaking out after claiming she was told her skirt was too short to witness an execution she was covering last month.

Hrynkiw, 29, tells PEOPLE she has been "amazed at the response I have received since sharing my story" on Twitter in the early morning hours of July 28.

"So many people have reached out with their support, but also so many women in Alabama and beyond have told me similar stories of what they have faced," she explains. "My story reveals a larger issue that so many women were not surprised by this."

In late July, Hrynkiw released a statement about the incident on Twitter, claiming a Department of Corrections representative told her "publicly" that she was not allowed to view the execution of convicted murderer Joe Nathan James Jr. at the William C. Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore because her skirt "was too short."

At the time, the reporter and managing producer for AL.com told PEOPLE she had previously worn the same skirt to executions and other professional events and believed it was "more than appropriate" attire.

Hrynkiw was also shocked because neither she nor her colleagues "have ever had a prison official cite any dress codes for reporters or for executions" prior to an execution, she says. When reporters requested a copy of the dress code for reference, they were directed to a digital version, Hrynkiw claims.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

The code states that "all dresses, skirts, and pants shall extend below the knee" and that "Splits/Slits must be knee length or lower" — both of which are followed by the phrase "females only" in parentheses, according to the reporter.

A prison spokesperson "admitted that reporters may not have known about the policy, and said it had not been enforced before," she adds.

The William C. Holman Correctional Facility did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Hrynkiw hopes that speaking out makes both women and men "feel empowered to share their personal stories" that might be similar to hers.

"While I never wanted this to happen, I'm thankful it happened to someone like me who has a platform and can call attention to something that happens to women more than we would like to admit," she tells PEOPLE.

Hrynkiw Wants Focus Back on Faith Hall's Death and Joe Nathan James Jr.'s Execution

However, Hrynkiw says she is "saddened" that the final hours of James' life were spent talking about her. "His story, the victim Faith Hall's family's story… that was the point," she says. "Not me."

In 1996, James was convicted of capital murder in the death of 26-year-old Faith Hall — a mother of two who briefly dated James before he became obsessed with her, prosecutors said.

James' execution was carried out despite objections from Hall's two daughters and uncle, according to the Montgomery Advertiser.

"I know it may sound crazy. Like, you really want this man to live? But ... I just feel like we can't play God," Hall's daughter Terryln previously told the Associated Press. "We can't take a life. And it's not going to bring my mom back."

Prison officials "cannot confirm" if James was fully conscious moments prior to receiving the lethal injection, the Advertiser reported. The questions surrounding James' execution further fueled a debate about the execution method.

James' younger sister, Yvette Craig, called for an investigation into her brother's execution in a statement to the outlet.

"I would like to start by saying that there is no excuse for what my brother did," Craig wrote, per the Advertiser. "He took the life of a mother, and he deserved to spend the rest of his life in prison to think about what he did and why it was the wrong decision to make."

Related Articles
Ivana Hrynkiw Shatara
Reporter Speaks Out After Alabama Prison Official Said Her 'Skirt Was Too Short' to Witness Execution
Donald Trump, Barron Trum, Melania Trump, Jared Kushner, Kimberly Guilfoyle, Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump Ivana Trump funeral, St. Vincent Ferrer Roman Catholic Church, New York, USA - 20 Jul 2022
'Incredibly Emotional and Touching': Inside Ivana Trump's Celebration of Life in N.Y.C.
Todd and Julie Chrisley Are 'Devastated' After Being Convicted of Bank Fraud and Tax Evasion
Todd and Julie Chrisley Are 'Devastated' After Being Convicted of Bank Fraud and Tax Evasion
Grab Cut Insert Cut F:PHOTOReady RoomActionsInsert Request41855#HBOcaptivated03.jpg
After Being Denied Prison Release, Pamela Smart — Whose Teen Lover Killed Husband — Files Appeal
r.kelly
Survivors of R. Kelly's Sex Abuse React to His 30-Year Prison Sentence: 'Don't Think It's Enough'
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Celebrates Melissa Lucio Being Granted Stay of Execution: 'Best News Ever'
elizabeth-smart
Pamela Smart Denied Release from Prison Nearly 32 Years After Her Teen Lover Killed Her Husband
Patricia "Patty" Prewitt
Mo. Woman Seeks Clemency After 1985 Conviction for Killing Husband — Did Sexism Put Her Behind Bars?
Charlie Herbster, Julie Slama
Lawmaker Comes Forward with Other Women to Say Candidate Sexually Assaulted Her, Which He Denies
Paitin Fields
5-Year-Old Paitin Fields' Life Was 'Cut Short Because of a Monster,' Says N.C. Community Leader
Cynthia Nixon Chris Noth
Cynthia Nixon on Chris Noth Being Cut from 'And Just Like That' amid Sexual Assault Allegations
Chris Noth attends the IFC And The Cinema Society Host A Screening Of "Three Christs"
LAPD 'Looking Into Nature of the Report' of Sexual Assault Allegations Against Chris Noth: Spokesperson
Susan Berman and Robert Durst
Robert Durst Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murdering Susan Berman To Cover Up Wife's Disappearance
Teresa And Joe Giudice Court Appearance
From 'Housewives' to the Big House and Back Again: Teresa & Joe Giudice's Emotional Journey to Separation
susan-smith
Sex, Drugs and Sickness: Susan Smith's Life in Prison, 25 Years After Drowning Her Sons
christy martin, Jim Martin
Netflix Doc Explores Saga of Christy Salters Martin, Boxing Champ and Domestic Violence Survivor