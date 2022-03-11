Reporter Covering Story About Fatal Car Accident Catches Hit-and-Run on Camera: 'Crazy Crash!'
A hit-and-run was caught live on camera as a reporter filmed a story about a separate hit-and-run that occurred just a month prior.
Gene Kang, of California television station KTLA, was in South Los Angeles on Thursday to cover a deadly collision that took place at the intersection of 84th and Hoover on Feb. 26.
During his live shot, two cars can be seen colliding directly behind Kang. The news crew then filmed one of the vehicles immediately speeding away from the scene.
"Our security guard Walter Mann yelled 'get back' and we moved as the car came racing towards us. It veered away at the last second and T-boned the car," Kang recalled to KTLA.
According to the station, officers recovered a license plate that fell off of the vehicle that appeared to drive away.
"Crazy crash! I was covering a fatal hit & run story yesterday," Kang said of the incident in a tweet on Friday.
"I was pointing out one of the most dangerous streets in #LosAngeles (Hoover & 84th Street) - then this happened!" he added. "We called 911, helped the victims and @LAPDHQ has this video and the license plate. Stay safe! @KTLA."
RELATED: West Virginia TV Reporter Struck by a Car in the Middle of Broadcast — and Continues Reporting!
Footage of the crash posted to KTLA's YouTube channel has already received more than 418,000 views as of Friday afternoon.
RELATED VIDEO: TikTok Star Timbo the Redneck Dies in Truck Stunt Accident
According to KTLA, there have been a rising number of collisions at the South L.A. intersection over the last two years.
The incident on Feb. 26 killed 42-year-old Jemmy Chavarria, who was walking with his wife and 2-year-old son when a still-unidentified driver struck him. Authorities are offering a reward of up to $50,000 to anyone who can provide information leading to the driver's identification, arrest, and conviction.