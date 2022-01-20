West Virginia TV Reporter Struck by a Car in the Middle of Broadcast — and Continues Reporting!

"That's live TV for you. It's all good," reporter Tori Yorgey said during a live shot after being hit by an SUV

One West Virginia television reporter is putting a new meaning to "the show must go on."

Wednesday evening, WSAZ-TV reporter Tori Yorgey was reporting from the scene of a water main break when she was hit by an SUV during a live shot, as seen in video footage of the incident shared online by journalist Lee K. Howard.

In the clip, Yorgey is onscreen with anchor Tim Irr when the large white truck hits her from behind. "Oh my god! I just got hit by a car, but I'm okay. I just got hit by a car, but I'm okay, Tim," a shocked Yorgey says.

In response, Irr — reporting live in-studio — tells Yorgey, "Well, that's a first for you on TV, Tori," to which the young reporter replies back: "That's live TV for you. It's all good."

Yorgey also explains, "I actually got hit by a car in college too. Just like that! I am so glad I'm okay."

Following the incident, Yorgey picks up her camera, places it back upward as the broadcast continues. She is then seen conversing with the driver who accidentally hit into her.

"Ma'am, you are so sweet and you are okay. It is all good," Yorgey tells the driver, who was not captured within the camera's frame.

As Irr asks Yorgey where she was hit by the vehicle, Yorgey says, "I don't even know, Tim. My whole life flashed before my eyes but this is live TV and everything is okay."

"I thought I was in a safe spot, but clearly we might need to move the camera over a little bit," she then adds, taking the accident in stride before continuing to share the initial news report.

After the clip went viral on social media, Irr received some messages from viewers who questioned his calm composure amid the entire ordeal.

When one viewer asked if he is "a cyborg," Irr responded, "On the contrary. I couldn't see what happened. Only audio. Then, I wasn't truly convinced she was ok."

He added in another tweet: "Even though she jumped right up and said she was ok, I was still concerned. Trying to remain calm at the moment was not easy for all involved. But we tried to the best of our ability. In hindsight, I'm grateful they stayed with her to make sure she was indeed ok."

In one other follow-up statement, Irr noted of the situation: "It was all in the moment."