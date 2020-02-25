TV Reporter Turns on Hilarious Camera Filters By Accident Before Going Live on Facebook

Image zoom Justin Hinton

A North Carolina television news reporter who was discussing the first snowfall of the season was unexpectedly — and unknowingly — interrupted by some hilarious camera filters during a recent Facebook live segment.

WLOS reporter Justin Hinton assumed he was going to report on the Madison County snowfall, but in addition to covering the weather, Hinton’s face was covered with animated features — all of which were hilariously captured in a now-viral video.

“When you realize everyone at work was watching your FB live and you had no idea a random filter generator was turned on,” Hinton tweeted after the broadcast-gone-wrong.

Ahead of going live on Facebook, Hinton said in a Facebook post he “somehow activated a filter generator” that randomly puts funny-looking effects on the face of its user.

As the reporter started talking to the camera about the county’s “first legitimate snowfall,” he didn’t realize that the effects were turned on and had placed an animated gold medal around his neck, a gold headband on his head and even sent gold confetti falling over him.

When you're trying to do a serious Facebook Live about the weather, and you accidentally tap the Mystery Mask filter. @JustinWLOS #oops pic.twitter.com/VwSAERsa8L — WLOS (@WLOS_13) February 21, 2020

RELATED: Weather Channel Reporter Roasted for Struggling During Hurricane While 2 People Easily Walk By

Within seconds, the filters changed and showed Hinton with two red dumbbells moving in a curling motion and a red sweatband across his forehead.

From there, the reporter was featured with a variety of hilarious looks — sunglasses and a fedora, a pair of googly eyes, cat ears and a nose modeled after the Looney Tunes character Sylvester, and even a long gray beard and blue wizard hat.

As this all was happening, Hinton remained straight-faced and continued on with his report. When he finally finished, Hinton went off camera to review the comments from users — all of whom weren’t shy to let the reporter know about the mishap.

“Wait, Misty, did I have a weird face?” Hinton, clearly confused, is heard asking a coworker.

After taking a moment to figure it out, Hinton said, “Oh, there are special effects on the phone” and laughed as he announced, “Well, we weren’t trying to!”

The reporter then asked his viewers what the effects were doing to his face. Once he received the responses, Hinton admitted, “Now I’m excited to look back at this video!”

Hinton wasn’t the only one who found humor in the situation.

The video on ABC affiliate WLOS’ Facebook page has since been shared over 2,000 times with more than 2,900 reactions from users around the world.

On his own Facebook, Hinton said of the situation, “If you can’t laugh at yourself, what’s the point of laughter? I hope you enjoyed the snow day, and remember to smile and laugh!”

RELATED VIDEO: This MBA Student’s Snapchat Resume Goes Viral!

Hinton’s video appears to echo a hilarious sketch on Saturday Night Live that aired in May, in which a man played by Mikey Day reported from a war zone overseas and also accidentally hit a filter that unknowingly added special effects to his face.

Like Hinton, the reporter was addressing serious topics only to have his face, as well as guest star Adam Sandler‘s face, transformed with blue bows, buck teeth and wigs.

At one point, the duo even had their faces inserted into dancing bunny outfits and animated hot dogs.