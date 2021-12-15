At least 88 people were killed after tornadoes swept through six states. Here are some of their stories.

Remembering Victims of Deadly Tornado Outbreak: Navy Veteran, 'Loving' Grandma of 4 and More

There was a 84-year-old great-grandmother whose life "revolved around her family"; a Navy veteran, 29, who worked in an Illinois Amazon warehouse; and a father with his 12-year-old son on a duck hunting trip in Tennessee.

Here are some of their stories, featured in this week's issue of PEOPLE.

Clayton Cope, 29, Alton, Illinois (pictured above)

A Navy veteran and mechanic (like his dad), Clayton Cope "was a great kid," says his mother, Carla.

Cope was working as a maintenance mechanic at the Amazon facility in southwestern Illinois when he was killed by a tornado. His father also works at the same site, but was off that night, Carla says.

A lover of the outdoors, he also loved playing video games and riding his Harley. Cope was devoted to his rescue dog, Draco, and took the black and tan coonhound "everywhere," says Carla. "He loved him."

"He made friends with everyone," she adds. "Everyone loved him."

Austin McEwen Austin McEwen (center) | Credit: gofundme

Austin McEwen, 26, Edwardsville, Illinois

"He helped whoever he could," says grandfather Billy McEwen, 80, of the talented baseball and hockey player.

Austin was one of six people who died when a tornado destroyed the Amazon distribution facility in Edwardsville where he worked as a delivery driver.

"He was a great, great person," McEwen says. A graduate of Vatterott College with a degree in mechanics, "Austin was a beautiful soul, loved by all who met him. He had a wonderful smile and gave big, warm hugs."

Steve and Grayson Gunn Steve, Blaine and Grayson Gunn | Credit: courtesy Tyler Lee

Steve, 51, and Grayson Gunn, 12, Havana, Florida

This father and son were on a duck hunting trip in Tennessee when the storm hit their hotel, the Cypress Pointe Resort.

"Grayson was exceptional," says family friend Tyler Lee, 51, of Quincy, Florida. "[He] had a strong work ethic, and that was all due to his father. He was a huge, huge influence in his life."

Steve, a service manager for Engineered Cooling in Tallahassee, was an avid outdoorsman devoted to his son. "They were pretty much inseparable," says Lee.

Steve's brother-in-law, Jamie Hall, 47, also on the hunting trip, remains missing.

Teresa Duncan Teresa Duncan (left) | Credit: Courtesy Samantha Wyatt

Teresa Duncan, 42, Lebanon, Kentucky

The grandmother of four "was a kind, loving soul," says her friend, Samantha Wyatt. "She helped many people."

Duncan was beloved by her family as well as customers at the Huddle House restaurant she managed. "We had so many regulars they would actually come in and ask for her by name because they wanted her to cook their food," says Wyatt, also a co-worker.

After the storm hit, Duncan's body was found in debris Saturday, while her fiancé, Kenny Wilson, underwent emergency surgery for a tear in his aorta, and her 12-year-old daughter suffered a broken leg, according to Wyatt.

Kevin Dickey Kevin Dickey | Credit: Courtesy Kyle Dickey

Kevin Dickey, 62, Carlyle, Illinois

The Amazon supervisor "had a great bond with so many," his family said in a statement.

"Dad talked often about his co-workers and their daily stories," added the Dickey family. "Dad was a kind man that loved spending time with his family. He stole the show and the hearts of his grandchildren anytime he was around."

"He will be truly missed," they continued. "We have lost a very special person."

Ollie Borgmann Ollie Borgmann (bottom left) with her family | Credit: Courtesy Borgmann Family

Ollie Borgmann, 84, Defiance, Missouri

A woman of great faith, Borgmann was also a grandmother of six and great-grandmother of seven.

When a tornado hit the home she had shared with her husband, Vernon, 84, their son Keith was on the phone with his father. "Then the phone went silent," says Keith. Paramedics found Vernon about 200 feet from where the house once stood, with minor injuries. Ollie was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

"Her family made her smile all the time," says Keith. "She revolved around her family. Whatever family needed, she was there. She was just a sweet, sweet person. It's almost difficult to actually describe her without seeing her smile."

Larry Virden Larry Virden | Credit: Courtesy Cherie Jones

Larry Virden, 46, Collinsville, Illinois

A racecar fan and former Army mechanic, Virden was a doting father of four and grandfather of one who worked at the Amazon plant in Edwardsville.

"He lived for everybody, just a simple family man," says his girlfriend, Cherie Jones. "Playing with the kids, just hunting, fishing, he loved those things."

Virden's passion for race cars started in high school, when he helped a friend work on the vehicles. Says Jones: "He loved those things."

How You Can Help

Some recovery efforts are being aided here: American Red Cross, Americares and a centralized hub set up by GoFundMe. Blood Assurance asks donors to come forward to meet critical supply needs.