Remains of Woman Who Went Missing in Chicago More Than 5 Years Ago Have Been Located

"We hope that everyone can find solace in knowing that she has been found and respectfully laid to rest," said the family of Cheyann Klus, who was 22 when she went missing in 2017

By
Published on January 18, 2023 03:24 PM
Cheyann Klus
Photo: Facebook

The remains of a woman have been found more than five years after she disappeared in Chicago.

The Cook County Sheriff's Office worked together with the DuPage County Sheriff's Office and the FBI to identify the remains of Cheyann Klus through dental records last week, according to a statement obtained by PEOPLE. It is unclear how or where her body was found.

Klus was 22 when was last seen by her family on Nov. 27, 2017, at her home in Downers Grove, Ill., per the Chicago Sun-Times and FOX affiliate WFLD.

Her family was first to announce the discovery in a Facebook post on Sunday, writing, "While it was not the news we were hoping for, we have received confirmation from law enforcement that Cheyann's remains were found."

They added, "we hope that everyone can find solace in knowing that she has been found and respectfully laid to rest."

The DuPage County Sheriff's Office did not immediately responded to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The DuPage County Sheriff's Office said Klus traveled into Chicago on Dec. 1, 2017 and was seen in the 2100 block of North Kilbourn, according to CBS News and WLS-TV.

The Hanover Park area of the Mallard Lake Forest Preserve was searched on Dec. 22 after investigators were informed that Klus may have been in the area around the time she was last seen, according to WFLD.

However, nothing was found during two separate searches of the area, including one with more than 100 personnel and five dogs, per the report.

The CCSO says the office is "grateful to help bring some measure of closure to Klus' family," and that they "will continue to work with Chicago Police to investigate the circumstances of her death," according to the statement obtained by PEOPLE.

In Saturday's statement, Klus' family thanked every agency that assisted in the search.

The family is now asking for privacy as Klus' loved ones "grieve the unbearable loss of a daughter, sister, aunt, and a human being."

"If you are wondering how you can be involved or would like to proactively help, please donate your resources to a government law enforcement agency that focuses on missing persons and helps reunite loved ones with their families," they said.

The family plans to hold a private memorial service for Klus, according to their statement.

