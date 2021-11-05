Rudi Moder, 27, disappeared in February 1983, and the remains were found by a hiker in August 2020

Skeletal Remains Discovered in Colo. National Park Believed to Be Man Missing for Over 38 Years

Remains discovered at Colorado's Rocky Mountain National Park are believed to be a German man who went missing 38 years ago.

The National Park Service said in a press release Thursday that officials think the skeletal remains belong to Rudi Moder, a 27-year-old winter mountaineer who disappeared in February 1983.

When Moder was reported missing by a roommate, a search and rescue operation began, but a foot of fresh snow was blamed for "hampering search efforts in finding tracks and other clues."

There was a "four-day extensive search" at the time, according to the press release, though they were unable to find him. Moder was an experienced winter mountaineer, per the NPS.

Officials added that the search included teams on the ground in skis and snowshoes, as well as aerial search operations and avalanche search dogs.

A hiker found the skeletal remains in August 2020, the park service said.

"Rangers conducted an initial investigation at the scene but could not complete the investigation due to priorities shifting to the Cameron Peak Fire closing the area, followed by the East Troublesome Fire. Snow then covered this high elevation area above 11,000 feet," the statement says. "This summer, park rangers further searched the scene and found skis, poles and boots, along with remains of personal items believed to belong to Moder."